A Lacey’s Spring woman died in a two-vehicle accident north of Athens on Friday morning, state troopers report.
Shirley Morrison Gore, 79, died when the 2007 Chevrolet HHR she was driving collided with a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by James A. Nalley, 29, of Athens, troopers said. They said Gore was dead at the scene and Nalley was injured and transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Troopers said the wreck occurred on Black Road near Mooresville Road about 6:40 a.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division continues to investigate.
