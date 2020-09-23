ATHENS — A woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband with insulin stolen from the Athens hospital where she worked as a nurse is being sued by his estate for wrongful death.
The estate of James Cappello, 37, filed suit Monday in Madison County Circuit Court against Marjorie Nicole Cappello, 33, and North Alabama Specialty Hospital, where she allegedly was working when he died in September 2018.
Investigators allege Nicole Cappello gave her husband a fatal dose of insulin, according to Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit. Jim Cappello was found dead in their garage in Huntsville, with an open grave dug in the backyard, after she reported him missing.
The lawsuit alleges Nicole Cappello stole the insulin from the hospital and injected it into her husband. It accuses the hospital, which provides long-term acute care and health services, of negligence and lack of supervision.
North Alabama Specialty Hospital is located on the second floor of Athens-Limestone Hospital, according to the complaint.
"Ms. Cappello stole one or more medications from the hospital, including insulin," the complaint alleges. "After acquiring insulin from the hospital, Ms. Cappello used the insulin to poison her husband, James Cappello, resulting in his death."
Huntsville police investigator Michael DeNoon testified that Cappello, a private investigator, suspected his wife was abusing drugs, and he was preparing to divorce her, but wanted custody of their daughter. DeNoon said Nicole Cappello told him she mistakenly brought the insulin home.
According to the lawsuit, the hospital entrusted Nicole Cappello "with unfettered access to prescription/controlled medication, despite a history of drug abuse and theft of medication."
According to the complaint, Nicole Cappello filed a missing persons report with police and then called a friend to seek help in disposing of the body.
Nicole Cappello was indicted on a murder charge last fall. Her case has been delayed since then by the coronavirus pandemic. Their daughter is being cared for by family, relatives said.
Officials for the hospital and an attorney for Nicole Cappello did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Tuesday.
