The prosecution convinced a judge to allow the confession of a teen, charged with killing his five family members, to be used as evidence in an upcoming capital murder trial and now is seeking to block the defense from using an expert to attack the validity of that confession.
The jury trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, now 18 but 14 at the time of the slayings, is scheduled to begin April 17 in Limestone County Circuit Court. Sisk is charged with capital murder in the Sept. 2, 2019, shooting deaths of his father John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; his 6-year-old brother Kane; his 5-year-old sister Rorrie; and his 6-month-old brother Colson. The shootings occurred at the family’s home on Ridge Road in Elkmont.
The first trial of the case, in September, ended when Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise declared a mistrial after five days of testimony, before the jury began deliberations. He immediately scheduled the case for a new trial, after which defense attorneys Shay Golden and Michael Sizemore filed a motion to prevent Mason Sisk’s confessions from being provided to the jury. The primary argument raised by the defense lawyers was that law enforcement responding to the scene coerced Sisk into making self-incriminatory statements before advising him of his Miranda rights.
The judge held a lengthy hearing on the motion to suppress Sisk’s statements in January.
Testimony at the January hearing indicated that Sisk was kept handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle for 90 minutes, although deputies testified he was at that point deemed a witness rather than a suspect. His phone was seized and he was not permitted to make a call, according to testimony. For another 54 minutes he and then-Sheriff Mike Blakely sat in Blakely’s SUV at the crime scene, but the conversation with Blakely was not recorded.
Blakely is currently serving a three-year sentence in the Franklin County Jail after exhausting his appeals from 2021 convictions for first-degree theft and using his public office for personal gain.
---
Interrogation
Immediately after Sisk’s time with Blakely in the SUV, the teen was transported to the Limestone County Detention Center. Still without receiving his Miranda rights, according to a video of the encounter, he was asked additional questions and was subjected to a gunshot residue test. While testimony at the first trial indicated the test was inconclusive, Blakely at the interrogation told Sisk “he lit up like a Christmas tree” in the residue test.
In the recorded interrogation, Sisk said of his father, “I got fed up with him. … The kids were tired of him. Yes, I killed him.”
“I shot all of them,” he said. “(Mary Sisk) was raised in the city and believed in all this manners crap. She did it so much it was annoying.”
Mason Sisk said he drove his mother’s car about a mile away and tossed the gun out of the car along Sandlin Road in Elkmont.
Sisk’s lawyers argued that the extensive pre-Miranda questioning of Sisk undermined the statements he made after being read his Miranda rights, and that all of his statements should be suppressed. They also argued that the handgun, which investigators found in the general area where Sisk said he had tossed it, was inadmissible as evidence because the information on its location was the result of interrogations that violated Sisk’s rights.
Despite hours of testimony on the confessions at the first trial, another 8½ hours at the January hearing on the motion to suppress Sisk’s statements and dozens of pages of briefs by both sides, the judge's order consisted of one sentence: “Upon consideration of the same, it is hereby ORDERED that the Defendant’s Motion to Suppress be and is hereby denied,” followed by citations to four court decisions.
The defense attorneys on March 30 filed a motion asking the court “to state the grounds on which it relied in denying the Defendant’s motion to suppress,” saying an explanation of Wise’s decision was necessary both for purposes of a possible appeal and to shape evidentiary strategy at this month’s trial.
The judge on Monday responded with another one-sentence order: “Motion for Court to State Grounds for Denial of Motion to Suppress filed by Mason Wayne Sisk is hereby DENIED.”
---
'False confessions'
In the January hearing, which was not before a jury, Sisk’s lawyers introduced testimony from Jeffrey Neuschatz, a psychology professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Neuschatz testified about “false confessions,” which he said could be coerced with interrogation techniques that are especially effective on young people. Among the techniques that he said could induce false confessions from the young are false or exaggerated claims about the evidence implicating the suspect and suggestions that a confession will result in leniency.
Assistant District Attorney Bill Lisenby Jr. on Monday filed a 15-page motion seeking to prevent Neuschatz from testifying, and to block the defense team from making any references to the jury about the theory of false confessions.
Lisenby initially explained that courts only permit two types of expert testimony. He used an analogy from a federal appellate court about bumblebees to explain the two types. If the issue is whether a bumblebee takes off into the wind, a beekeeper could be an expert even with no scientific training because he “has seen a lot more bumblebees” than the average juror.
The other type of expert, a scientific expert, is subject to more scrutiny, the appellate court explained. If the expert is being introduced to demonstrate how a bumblebee is able to fly, an aeronautical engineer — even one without great knowledge of bumblebees — could testify as an expert by applying scientific principles to bees’ movements.
Lisenby then noted that Neuschatz had no experience sitting in on suspect interviews or doing clinical work applying the theory of false confessions, so he was not the same type of expert as the beekeeper in the analogy.
The question, then, is whether Neuschatz qualifies as a scientific expert on “the novel and unproven scientific theory of ‘false confessions,’” Lisenby wrote. Neuschatz relied for his testimony in January primarily on the false-confession theory as presented in published papers by other psychologists and testified most of his own publications involved “confessions of jailhouse informants,” not confessions to law enforcement.
Lisenby also cited several cases in which courts found Neuschatz’s testimony to be inadmissible because it lacked a reliable scientific basis and would be unhelpful to the jury.
According to court cases quoted by Lisenby, the problem with having a scientific expert testify on false confessions is that it invades the jury’s role as the exclusive arbiter of credibility. A reasonable juror knows that confessions can be coerced and needs no assistance from an expert to understand this, according to several court decisions.
The other problem, according to a decision cited by Lisenby, is that experts are legally prohibited from offering an opinion to the jury on the guilt or innocence of a defendant. “An opinion that a defendant’s confession is unreliable cannot be logically disconnected from the implicit opinion that the defendant is, in fact, not guilty.”
The lawyers involved in Sisk's case did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment.
The judge on Wednesday issued an order that he will consider pending motions, including the prosecution’s motion to block testimony on the false-confession theory, at an April 14 pretrial hearing.
