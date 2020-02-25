Morgan County Economic Development Association President and CEO Jeremy Nails and other county leaders worry the local labor pool will be hard-pressed to fill the jobs brought in by Mazda Toyota Manufacturing locating in nearby Limestone County.
The automaker and its suppliers have announced they'll need 5,700 workers at full production, and other suppliers are expected to locate in the area.
“If the economy continues to grow, and unemployment remains at historic lows, there will be some strains on our local labor pool,” Nails said. “We are working closely with our local school K-12, community college systems to help fill and maintain that workforce pipeline. There are also a large number of underemployed individuals working a less-skilled job than they are qualified for that could land a better job.”
He said the new companies will open plenty of doors. “There is a lot of opportunity for individuals to find a new exciting career opportunity in our region,” he said.
Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, said the salaries offered at Mazda Toyota and its suppliers could lure top workers away from good-paying jobs with companies they have been at for years.
“We’ll definitely see a ripple effect of people leaving for those jobs across the river and companies here having to offer their good employers more money to stay or bring in new workers,” he said. “(The county) may have to look at changing our pay scale or risk losing our best workers. It will be something to look at come next budget time.”
Wally Terry, Decatur development director, said the demand for workers will put a stress on several industries outside of the automotive positions to be filled.
“It will further stress the hospitality industry and certain engineering sectors for the region to meet the demand,” Terry said. “It is my opinion that it will afford the local citizen an opportunity to move up within the opportunities being created as well as the need to attract the skilled labor force that may not currently exist. I believe the students looking for jobs and internships that are currently in college should benefit greatly as well as others who may desire part-time employment.”
He said the area must work together to meet the additional demands.
“I do not believe I have experienced in my lifetime the potential for real growth in our community that exists over the next several years due to the variety of jobs that are being created,” Terry said. “It is critical that we work together at all levels to put forward the image that people would choose to live, work and play in our community.”
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the local workforce and communities will embrace Mazda Toyota locating here. “They and the individuals relocating to our area will benefit from the workforce demand that Mazda Toyota and its suppliers will need.”
Company officials said on any given day about 2,500 construction workers at the site working.
Lawrence County School Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the continued low jobless rate is a good sign for recent graduates.
“With record low unemployment, many new workers will come from the school system or those who are not currently employed,” he said. “This demand will help ensure our graduates will have a great job and that they can be successful.”
Mazda Toyota officials said they are expecting to receive between 40,000 and 50,000 job applicants to get the necessary 4,000 or so positions needed by 2022.
“This is due to the 7% pass rate through our application and assessment process,” Toni Eberhart of Mazda Toyota corporate communications said in an email. “The grand majority of our applications to date have come from within the 75-mile radius surrounding our plant location where we concentrate our recruiting efforts. However, we have received one applicant from the Bahamas and another from India.”
Hiring for the majority of the planned jobs, including 600 jobs for skilled labor and professional staff, will be complete sometime in 2022. The plant hopes to have 3,186 production team members by 2022, according to data provided by Lyndsay Ferguson, assistant manager of human resources for Mazda Toyota. That includes 791 involved in vehicle body specialties, 411 in paint, 1,622 in assembly and 362 in quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.