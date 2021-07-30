ATHENS — Clint Legg, a 15-year veteran of the Limestone County School District, was named principal of Clements High School, the district announced Friday afternoon.
Legg, a graduate of Clements High, most recently served as assistant principal at East Limestone High.
“I’m humbled and honored to be awarded the chance to lead the school in my home community,” he said in a news release. “Clements has a great, hardworking staff, and we’re going to continue to push rigor inside the classroom. Whether our kids want to enter the workforce out of high school or attend college, we’re going to make sure they’re prepared at the highest level.”
