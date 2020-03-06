The Lester community storm shelter at 30306 Lester Road is temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville website, the Valley weather should remain clear until Tuesday when thunderstorms are forecast through Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal, the NWS said.
The EMA office did not say when the shelter would reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.