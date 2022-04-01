ATHENS — Thanks to the in-depth, project-based instruction SPARK Academy teachers employ at Cowart Elementary, students have developed expertise in aquatic life through the use of fluorescent and luminescent paints.
“We are learning about bioluminescence in the ocean,” said third grade student Nyla Reese.
Reese and her classmates crafted sea turtles out of clay and painted them with luminescent paint, which glows in the dark. They also drew jellyfish with fluorescent paint on construction paper, which they illuminate with a black light, and made papier-mache flounders that they hung from the ceiling in the art room.
Third grade students have been learning about global habitats the last seven weeks and when they got to oceans, art teacher Leah Pierce wanted to add to their curriculum an art activity that would give them a better understanding of the topic.
“They saw images of bioluminescent sea creatures and watched videos about the animals they were creating,” Pierce said. “They learned that 80% of all sea creatures are bioluminescent and they were curious about why animals have bioluminescence and fascinated by animals who use their bioluminescence to scare away predators, like the alarm jellyfish.”
Each grade created sea animals and coral reefs with clay, fluorescent and luminescent paint and other materials, and last week the school placed the projects in a room illuminated by a black light where students, teachers and family members could see the students’ work.
There are four third grade classrooms at SPARK Academy and it took Reese and her classmates a little over a month to complete their projects. They said the hardest part was crafting the sea turtles.
“It was hard getting everything to stick together,” said third grade student Landon Harrington.
Pierce works at both Athens City Schools' SPARK Academy and HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary in grades pre-K through third and teaches each class in those grades once a week for 30 minutes. She obtained the materials for the glow art project through a $1,200 grant from the nonprofit, Indiana-based DEKKO Foundation in the fall of 2021.
“To help understand the difference between bioluminescence and fluorescence, I used a black light to show how the art materials we would be using would glow,” Pierce said. “They learned that it works because fluorescent materials absorb light in one color and re-emit in another, but bioluminescent animals create their own light through a chemical reaction.”
SPARK Academy principal Beth McKinney said the curriculum for grades pre-K through third is taught in project-based learning units where they connect all subjects into one area of study. She said the school adopted the new curriculum five years ago.
“Currently, first grade is learning light and sound, second grade is learning about plants, and third grade is learning about habitats and the animals that live in them,” McKinney said. “So, for example, when we teach second graders about plants, we get them to write about them, draw them and we also teach them about time and measurement when working with the plants.”
McKinney said she believes teaching in project-based units is more efficient than the traditional way of teaching subjects one after another.
“With (project-based learning units) all students are engaged,” McKinney said. “This leads to broad connections and deeper learning.”
