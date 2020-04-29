The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators, fire and EMS units responded at about 4 p.m. today to a residence on Elkton Road near Piney Chapel Road regarding a possible juvenile stabbing victim.
The victim, a 6-year old boy, sustained a single apparent stab wound to the back, according to the office.
According to the office, the victim has been transported by ambulance.
No other information was available.
