The Alabama Department of Public Health today reported three Limestone County residents died of COVID-19, tying that county's record set Sept. 4, and Morgan County had more than 100 new cases reported Friday.
Limestone County has a cumulative death toll from the disease of 41. ADPH today reported 65 new cases in the county. Over the last week, the county has averaged 44 new cases per day. Athens-Limestone Hospital has nine COVID-19 patients, including four in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Also today, ADPH categorized Limestone County as being at "very high risk" for transmission of the virus.
For only the second time since the pandemic began, Morgan County broke the 100 mark in new cases today with 113. The highest number of new cases in a day was Oct. 30, when ADPH reported 120. Over the last week, the county has averaged 74 new cases per day. Forty-one Morgan County residents have died of the disease.
As of Thursday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 36 COVID-19 patients. Ten were in intensive care, including six on ventilators.
Lawrence County added 13 new cases today. Thirty-five Lawrence County residents have died of COVID-19, according to ADPH.
ADPH today labeled both Morgan and Lawrence counties as being at "moderate risk" for transmission of the virus.
ADPH releases updated risk levels each Friday based on data that cuts off six days before the updated assessments are released. As a result, today’s assessment is based on data from the previous week, ending Saturday.
