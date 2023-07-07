ATHENS — Limestone County commissioners have joined the Vision Zero program to eliminate traffic fatalities and committed to provide money toward a safety study and road improvements, such as at the intersection of Capshaw and McCully Mill roads.
The commission made the year 2050 its goal for eliminating traffic fatalities under the program. Commission Chairman Collin Daly said that year is the federal standard for the program.
“We would love to do it quicker, but we’re going to set our goal for 2050," Daly said.
Athens adopted the nationwide Vision Zero plan in May and plans to eliminate all transportation fatalities and serious injuries in the city by the year 2040.
The commission passed a resolution this week to adopt the Vision Zero goal and approved matching funds in the amount of $500,000 if approved for a $2.5 million federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant.
“The goal for the federal funding is they’re hoping to put funds out there that can be utilized in a manner to reduce the number of traffic fatalities,” County Engineer Marc Massey said. “In order to qualify for those funds, the community has to make a similar commitment to utilize those funds to reduce the number of fatalities.”
If the county is awarded the grant, the funds will be used for a safety study and as many road improvements as the money will cover. Massey said Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments will perform the study.
“They are doing an overall safety study so all of Limestone County will have a safety study done,” Massey said. “Hot spots will show up with that safety study and recommendations will be made. That way we’ll have a list of projects that we want to pursue making some of those improvements.”
Massey said they will be looking for intersections that have problems with accidents.
“Hopefully we can either prevent a fatality or, if there had been one at the location, then we can improve it to the point to where we don’t have to worry about that anymore,” he said.
There are many problem areas, Daly said.
“We will change many areas I hope in the future,” he said. “The east side of the county has grown the most, naturally, but we have some rural areas that have some real dangerous intersections, dangerous curves, and things like that. We would love to help with those situations, too.”
Daly said many different types of intersection improvements could be made.
“Lighting, turning lanes, signage; a lot of time signage helps,” he said. “Maybe a caution light or blinking signs or striping or rumble strips, painting the intersection. A lot of the times it’s just as simple as getting out there and cleaning the area up; make it more visible.”
Massey said one intersection the county has in mind that needs improvements is at Capshaw Road and McCully Mill Road.
“We had a study completed a couple years ago that was on a smaller scale but of similar scope to the large study of the entire county. This location popped up in that,” he said. “We hope that we can kind of get ahead of the process because we have that study in place from a couple years ago.”
Massey said the intersection of Capshaw Road and McCully Mill Road is considered dangerous.
“It’s had several accidents and it has had a fatality in the last couple years,” he said. “East of the intersection there is a hill that kind of blocks the view of the intersection.”
Massey said they have tried to decrease the number of accidents.
“We tried to put some signage, we tried to put some warning lights and that type thing,” he said. “Our accident counts have decreased since we did that a few years ago but because of the history it does fall within the standards that we should be looking at that location.”
Massey said the type of intersection improvements to Capshaw Road and McCully Mill Road will depend on what the new study finds.
“Based off the initial study, it was mainly showing a roundabout at the location,” he said. “It’ll take an in-depth feasibility and traffic study to determine for sure what we’re going to do.”
Massey said if the county is not awarded the grant, they still have some ideas of improvements to make.
“But we do not have the funds to just do a full upgrade,” he said. “We are kind of relying on the grant to do a complete and full upgrade.”
The matching funds will come out of the fiscal 2024 budget, Massey said.
