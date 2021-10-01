ATHENS — Area agencies are offering the Pfizer booster COVID vaccine beginning Monday, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The Limestone County Health Department at 20371 Cylde Mabry Drive in Athens will offer vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department will take up to 150 walk-ins. No appointment is necessary. The phone number is 256-232-3200.
Walmart in Athens and Madison will accept walk-ins and appointments online. Shots will be administered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CVS at 215 U.S. 31 S., in Athens will give shots during pharmacy hours. Appointments can be made online and walk-ins are accepted. Call 256-233-0514 for an appointment.
Athens Community Care at 1005 W. Market St., will offer booster shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday by appointment only. Call 256-216-9744 to set up an appointment.
