ATHENS — More than 27 miles of road improvements are part of this year’s Limestone County paving schedule, at a cost of about $1.056 million, with another $1 million in improvements planned through Rebuild Alabama funding.
The county’s 2020 paving plan, which includes improvements in every district, was approved Monday in a 4-0 vote by the Limestone County Commission.
The goal is to start on the district paving projects after county crews complete prep work for the projects to be paid for with Rebuild Alabama funding, according to County Engineer Marc Massey. He said it will be about 2½ weeks, depending on weather conditions, before work on the district paving projects can start.
“I think what (the commission) approved is attainable,” Massey said after the meeting. “We haven’t received a decrease in (gas tax) revenue up to this point,” he said, with March receipts expected to arrive the first of next month. Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order, responding to the coronavirus pandemic, that was effective beginning April 4 and expires April 30, if it's not extended.
Working with county accountant Emily Ezzell, “this construction schedule (was developed) assuming a 15% reduction in (gas tax) revenue” for fiscal year 2020, he said. “We’re trying to think it through so we don’t over-promise.”
The projects, a mix of patching, chip-sealing and resurfacing, in order of the construction timeline, are:
• District 3: Bama Road from Huntsville-Brownsferry Road to the dead end, Nave Road from Huntsville-Brownsferry Road to the dead end, Petty Lane from Gordon Road to the dead end, Curtis Lane from U.S. 72 to the dead end, and Harwell Road from Carter Road to the dead end.
• District 4: Easter Ferry Road from the top of McElroy Hill to Elk River bridge, and Grace Hill Lane from Stinnett Hollow Road to the dead end.
• District 2: Pine Road from James Road to Wells Road, Oak Road from James Road to Wells Road, and James Road form Capshaw Road to Pepper Road.
• District 1: Children Lane from Sharp Road to the dead end, Sand Springs Road from the creek to Bethel Road, Buckner Drive from Thach Road to the dead end, and Miller Lane from Emma Drew Drive to the curve.
• District 2: Hall Road from Nick Davis Road to the dead end, Bledsoe Road from County Road 73 to Capshaw Road, and Kim Drive from Jarrod Boulevard to East Limestone Road.
• District 3: River Rat Road from Snake Road to the dead end, Gilbert Road from Snake Road to Ripley Road, and Jim Russell Lane from Shaw Road to the dead end.
• District 4: Gray Ridge Road from Christopher Road to the dead end, Patterson Hill from Gray Ridge Road to Alabama 99, and Anderson Road from the county line to Flanagan Road.
• District 1: Saddle Trail from East Limestone Road to the dead end, Ranch Hill Road from East Limestone Road to the dead end, Lasso Circle from Ranch Hill Road to the dead end, and Spur Drive from East Limestone Road to the dead end.
• District 3: Bell Road from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, Hammons Road from Grubbs Road to Bell Road, Grubbs Road from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, and Mack Road from McCormack Road to Lawngate Road.
• District 1: Duggar Road from Piney Chapel Road to the dead end, Clement Gin Road from Alabama 251 to the dead end, and Brock Road from Sweet Springs Road to Alabama 251.
• District 2: Sanderson Lane from Pepper Road to the dead end, Jackson Lane from Pepper Road to the dead end, Landview Lane from Pepper Road to the dead end, Copperfield Lane from U.S. 72 to Dickens Lane, and Andrea Lane from Hutchins Circle to County Line Road.
• District 4: Tillman Mill Road from New Cut Road to Section Line Road, and Bailey Road from County Line to Persimmon Tree Road.
The commission also approved, in a 4-0 vote, an amendment to the county’s list of nine 2020 Rebuild Alabama projects, which the commission adopted last August. The road work will be paid for with the first proceeds of the new state gas tax for road and bridge construction.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner requested that a 6-mile stretch of Copeland Road from Alabama 251 to Love Branch Road be resurfaced instead of resurfacing and striping on Newby Road from Gray Road to U.S. 72. Turner said money from the District 2 budget will pay the difference in the cost.
“We wouldn’t be able to do these projects” without the Rebuild Alabama funding, said District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet.
State lawmakers approved Rebuild Alabama legislation for a 10-cents-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax during a special session last year called by Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed the measure into law in March 2019.
The tax increase is being phased in over three years, beginning with an increase of 6 cents, that took effect Sept. 1. The state tax would then be adjusted up or down with the National Highway Construction Cost Index and could increase up to a penny every two years.
Massey said that between the Rebuild Alabama and district projects in Limestone County, “you’re talking 50 miles of roads being touched this year,” which is “quite an achievement.”
“We’ll start making up ground that we’ve lost over the years,” Massey said.
