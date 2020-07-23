Russell Gray West, an assistant district attorney in Limestone County, has been appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey as the county's District Judge, Place 1 to replace indicted former judge Douglas Patterson.
The appointment is effective immediately, according to a letter from Ivey dated Wednesday.
“I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to the citizens of Alabama,” Ivey said in the letter to West.
Patterson faces several felony charges and resigned from the judgeship in a July 3 letter to Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker.
The governor said in her letter that West will be making decisions that directly affect Alabama citizens.
“I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama,” she said. “Please plan to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and work in your position to instill trust in state government."
Patterson, 38, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. The Judicial Inquiry Commission in January filed a complaint against Patterson, charging him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics, by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes. Patterson denied the allegations.
“My resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part,” Patterson said in the letter to Parker.
