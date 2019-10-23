ATHENS — Three men from Tennessee and Maryland are facing theft charges in the disappearance of two boats stolen Sunday from a Madison dealership, according to the Limestone Sheriff’s Office.
Demetrus Virginia, 34, and Cartez Horne, 29, both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were charged after the stolen boats were advertised for sale on social media, the sheriff’s office said.
A third suspect, Terry Chike Akpua, 28, of Bowie, Maryland, remains at large.
In a written statement, the Limestone Sheriff’s Department said the boats were recovered in Arkansas and Tennessee. Virginia and Horne are awaiting extradition to Limestone County Jail on four counts of first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
Akpua is wanted by investigators for facilitating the theft and sale of the boats.
The written statement said that on Sunday, Backwoods Landing in Madison reported the new duck boats, equipped with motor and trailer, were stolen. The owners reported that the lock on the gate had been cut. Investigators discovered that a suspicious truck occupied by two suspects had been prowling around the business Saturday evening.
On Monday morning, one of the boats was posted for sale on a social media duck hunting site. The owners of Backwoods Landing saw the posts and notified authorities, the sheriff’s office said.
Limestone investigators coordinated with the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Police Department, Craighead County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office and Independence County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office in the case.
They said Virginia and Horne transported one boat to Jonesboro with thoughts of selling it. Jonesboro Police took them into custody and recovered the boat, motor and trailer.
Limestone investigators worked with the Williamson County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office to help recover the second boat and trailer not far from Akpua’s Nashville residence.
Authorities said a second motor, a 60-horsepower Yamaha outboard, has not been recovered. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Akpua or the other motor is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
