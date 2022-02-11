Two weeks after Canadian truck drivers began protesting against mandatory COVID vaccinations, three U.S./Canadian border crossings are now being blocked and have caused shortages of auto parts.
General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda plants have had to close or cancel shifts. However, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Limestone County said they are having no problems with shortages due to the protests.
Jessica Luther, MTM external affairs specialist said, “Currently, we are building vehicles everyday and employment and production are not affected by this particular issue.”
