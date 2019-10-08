Limestone County has been awarded about $1.4 million in funding to add turn lanes and a new signal at the U.S. 72/Mooresville Road intersection to help with traffic flow.
The funds are part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II.
The ATRIP-II Committee received 121 applications requesting about $148 million in ATRIP-II funding. The Limestone County project was one of 28 projects to be awarded funds for this fiscal year.
The current layout of the intersection and signal phasing requires left and through turning traffic to stack in the same lane and wait on a split signal phase before proceeding through the intersection. This causes traffic to queue to a point that vehicles must wait through multiple signal cycles before clearing the intersection.
The intersection is in one of the fastest-growing areas in unincorporated Limestone County, with about 1,600 residential lots in various stages of development within a two-mile radius of the intersection.
The intersection is within three miles of the planned intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road and within 5.5 miles of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant now under construction in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
The project’s improvements will alleviate many of these traffic pressures and allow for continued residential and commercial growth, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said in a release.
“With the increase in traffic that will continue to come from the growth in this area, these improvements will greatly assist in efficiently moving traffic through this intersection,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.