Limestone County’s fiscal 2021 budget provides a 2% cost-of-living raise for employees and level funding for most nonprofit groups.
The $43.67 million budget, effective Oct. 1, was approved in a 4-0 vote by the County Commission on Monday. It's almost 9.2% higher than the current $40 million budget.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the salary increases are necessary to “stay competitive with other markets” and retain county employees. County workers also got a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for the current fiscal year.
The COLA will cost the county about $254,000 for salaries, said Emily Ezzell, the county’s chief financial officer. The total amount budgeted in fiscal 2021 for salaries and overtime is nearly $13.77 million.
There are currently 270 full-time employees and 25 part-time employees, according to Michelle Williamson, the county’s community relations coordinator.
The budget shows property taxes are projected to bring in $6.3 million for the county’s $15.2 million general fund, about $2.6 million for the public health fund and about $3 million for the public building fund.
Projected general fund expenditures for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, including the jail, courthouse security and school resource officers, are more than $9.96 million, representing 65.53% of the general fund budget, according to documents.
The commission also approved a staffing plan, effective Oct. 1, which includes only one new position: a title clerk for the Limestone County License Commissioner’s office.
The new budget shows organizations receiving level funding are Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, $25,000; Athens-Limestone Development Association, $90,000; Department of Public Health, $200,000; Athens-Limestone Public Library, $50,000; ARC-Birdie Thornton Center, $7,000; Pryor Field Airport Authority, $30,000; Boys & Girls Club, $2,500; Community Action, $5,000; Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, $40,000; Athens Main Street, $10,000; Learn to Read, $3,500; Family Resource Center, $20,000 plus utilities; Children’s Advocacy Center, $20,000; Beautification Board, $1,500; RSVP, $2,500; and Singing River Trail, $5,000.
The Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama received level funding of $45,000, and also received $10,000 for its Stepping Up Initiative. A fireworks appropriation for the Athens Limestone County Tourism Association is level at $4,000.
The Athens-Limestone Community Association, which plans to re-create Fort Henderson, received $5,000 in fiscal 2020, but no appropriation for fiscal 2021. Daly said the organization didn’t submit a request for funding.
The Storytelling Festival, which will be a virtual festival Oct. 23-24 this year, will receive $2,000, down from $5,000 in fiscal 2020.
Abatement, road work
In other business, the commission voted 3-0, with one abstention, to grant non-educational property and sales tax abatements for North Alabama Laserfab Inc., a metal-fabrication business in Lester. The commission also voted to terminate an earlier tax abatement agreement with North Alabama Laserfab that was related to the purchase of $1.5 million in equipment which the business didn’t purchase.
Greg Weatherford, the company’s president, said after the meeting that he plans to buy a laser cutter and brake press for $872,000. The business now has 19 employees.
“I plan to hire at least seven more employees,” over the next three years, Weatherford said.
Commissioner Ben Harrison abstained from the vote, saying he rents land to Weatherford.
The abatements include a one-time sales tax abatement of about $13,230 and a non-educational property tax abatement of about $2,194.70 a year, over a 10-year abatement period.
The commission approved revised preliminary engineering and construction agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the widening, striping, signage and safety improvements to Easter Ferry Road on a curve north of Sulphur Creek.
The county will pay $2,277.78 of the estimated engineering cost of $22,777.78, and $24,252.40 of the estimated construction cost of $244,524.
County Engineer Marc Massey said bids will be let later this month.
The commission also agreed to designate the Athens Senior Center at 912 W. Pryor St. as a temporary county courthouse to accommodate social distancing during court proceedings. The courtrooms in the Limestone County Courthouse are not large enough to conduct jury qualification, voir dire and jury selection and meet social distancing protocols.
