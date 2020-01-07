ATHENS — The Limestone County Commission approved spending $25,000 to cover litigation costs associated with defending the federal lawsuit filed by a former Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator.
The resolution approved by the commission in a 4-0 vote on Monday authorizes Commission Chairman Collin Daly to work with legal counsel on resolving the lawsuit.
“We’re continuing to work on a final settlement,” Limestone County attorney Mark Maclin said after the vote. “I can’t comment any further on the terms” of a settlement.
According to a statement from the county last month, “the parties resolved all claims through mediation, and the terms are confidential. The issues taken up at mediation also remain confidential as the parties and their counsel work toward finalizing settlement in the near future."
In the lawsuit, filed in January 2019, former investigator Leslie Ramsey alleged that Chief Deputy Fred Sloss inappropriately touched and propositioned her and, when she reported the incident to Sheriff Mike Blakely, he retaliated against her through discriminatory demotions and reprimands.
Blakely fired Ramsey on Sept. 24, eight months after she had named Sloss, the County Commission and Blakely as defendants in the lawsuit.
Ramsey had been a Sheriff's Office investigator since September 2007, according to her complaint.
Ramsey's termination came about a month after Blakely in August was indicted on 13 theft and ethics counts by a Limestone County grand jury. Blakely, who remains in office, has denied the charges through his attorneys.
Ramsey had appealed her termination, but it was upheld by the County Commission.
