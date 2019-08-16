ATHENS — Nine Limestone County projects are planned for the road building season next year using the first proceeds from the new state gas tax for road and bridge construction.
The Limestone County Commission, at its regular meeting Friday, approved the road improvement work, which is estimated to cost $1.022 million.
“That’s 17 and a half miles of projects that couldn’t be done without” the gas tax revenue, said County Engineer Marc Massey. Counties are required to present by Aug. 31 each year a plan for the next year’s Rebuild Alabama allotment, he said.
He expects the road construction season to last until around October 2020.
Lawmakers approved legislation for a 10-cents-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax during a special session called by Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed the measure into law in March.
The tax increase will be phased in over three years, beginning with an increase of 6 cents, effective Sept. 1. The state tax would then be adjusted up or down with the National Highway Construction Cost Index and could increase up to a penny every two years.
“We’re going to see good things happening across the state with this money,” said Commissioner Daryl Sammet.
The Limestone projects include:
• Resurfacing and striping on Bethel Road from Alabama 251 to the county line.
• Resurfacing and striping on Sanderson Road from Nick Davis Road to Capshaw Road.
• Resurfacing and striping on Capshaw from Sanderson to Old Railroad Bed Road.
• Resurfacing and striping on Newby Road from Gray Road to U.S. 72.
• Strip patching and chip seal on Shaw Road from Nuclear Plant Road to U.S. 72.
• Reclamation and surface treatment on Snake Road from Shaw Road to the end.
• Reclamation and surface treatment on Warren Drive from Little Elk Road to the end.
• Surface treatment on Stanford Road from Fielding Road to Hardy Road.
• Resurfacing and striping on New Cut Road from Blackburn Road to Alabama 99.
“We’ll address (the rest of New Cut Road) the following year,” said Commissioner Ben Harrison.
In other business, the commission, in a 3-1 vote, reappointed Brian Johnstone to the Pryor Field Airport Authority board, with a term ending Sept. 30, 2023. Commissioner Ben Harrison, who voted no on the reappointment, asked that a vote be delayed until the next meeting to give him time to gather information about Johnstone.
“Mr. Johnstone may be the right person” for the board position, Harrison said, but “if a commissioner needs extra time, you need to give it to him. I don’t see the reason for rushing through a board appointment.”
The commission’s work session was Wednesday, and the regular meeting was moved up to Friday instead of its normal time on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.