Actions on two properties by the Limestone County Commission will help a nonprofit assisting addicts in their recovery and provide more parking space near the county jail.
Commissioners declared the two properties surplus in a meeting last week. One of the properties, on Browns Ferry Street, will give the Oasis Community Outreach a stable location. The other property, on Jefferson Street, will be traded for a bigger parcel near the jail.
The 80-by-80-foot property at 700 Browns Ferry St. in Athens had been used for storage most recently, Commission Chairman Collin Daly said.
“It’s an old house that used to be the Habitat for Humanity house that they used to operate out of. They went away several years ago and we’ve just been using it as storage,” he said.
The Oasis Community Outreach is a nonprofit organization that offers mental health, addiction and career planning services by partnering with other agencies.
“We’re going to let them have the house to help the community out,” Daly said. “Our plan is we’re going to do it sort of like we did with the (Alabama) Veterans Museum. We will give it to them as an appropriation as long as they’re doing this service with it and then if they quit doing the service it comes back to the county as surplus property.”
Tiffany Malone, a volunteer with Oasis, said the building will be a great help to the organization. They are currently in-between buildings and meeting at the Athens Activities Center.
“It’s important for the community to see that place, that tangible place that they can identify. … What we hope it will be is a beacon of hope for the community,” she said. “It also obviously helps with the typical things, having a building and a place to work.”
Oasis President Jerome Malone said it will be more than just a building.
“To have a place that people can recognize and know that there is help, I think it’s just going to present opportunities for us to help more people,” he said.
Malone said the building on Browns Ferry Street will make it easier for Oasis to help individuals struggling with addiction.
"What we do is partner with different transition homes and mental health facilities," he said. "We're the middle man between those individuals that need help and make sure they get placed in the right places to get the help that they need. That's what our focus is now."
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said he has no problem allowing Oasis to use the building rent-free.
“A building that’s not used goes down," he said. "… If it’ll benefit a nonprofit organization, then so be it.”
Daly said property is considered surplus if the county is no longer using it.
“We just have to deem it surplus property because we don’t have any need for it,” he said. “You can do it with anything that you own; when the county doesn’t use it you have to declare it surplus property.”
The property at 1302 Jefferson St. declared surplus at the March 20 meeting is 60 feet by 80 to 100 feet.
“It’s a piece of property that came with another piece of property (across the street) that the County Commission purchased years ago. It’s not really even big enough to build anything on,” Daly said.
The land is in the corner of the intersection of Jefferson Street and Wheeler Street, Daly said. It will be traded for property next to the jail.
“There’s a guy who owns a big lot right next to the county jail and we’ve been trying to acquire it to build a parking lot for overflow parking because we don’t have enough parking at the jail,” Daly said. “This guy owns the property on both sides (of 1302 Jefferson) so we actually swapped him our little piece for this other piece which is three times the size.”
The land the county acquired is located at 1503 Wheeler St. in Athens and is two-tenths of an acre. Daly said the county will use it to make a gravel overflow parking lot for the jail.
Sammet said the property swap was a good decision.
“It’ll give more room for the jail over there,” he said. “Give them more parking, I guess more than anything. We probably would never put a building on it or anything; all we would do is use it for parking.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.