The three Republican candidates seeking to become the new Limestone County District 3 commissioner have varying suggestions for road improvements that include using better paving material, replacing metal culverts and spending efficiently.
Derrick Gatlin, Jeremiah DiNardo and Matthew Williamson all will be making their first run for political office in the May 24 primary. The seat is open because incumbent Jason Black is running for the state House District 2 seat instead. Limestone County District 3 covers the southern portion of the county and includes about 270 miles of roads.
The district has long been home to farms and the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, but it now faces challenges with industrial growth on its eastern end. The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and an Amazon fulfillment center opened in the district last year, and a Buffalo Rock beverage distribution facility and a second Amazon fulfillment center are under construction.
Gatlin said with the industrial growth, “You just have to find better ways to work with what we have.” He said when employees leave MTM or Amazon they are driving on county roads.
He stressed wise spending would be one of his main goals if elected.
“We have to look at ways to do better with what we’ve got as far as money and find other sources for income," he said.
DiNardo said there needs to be a 40-year plan to handle the industrial growth in District 3 “before we increase the number of businesses to an unsustainable level.” He said the plan needs to include how to have growth without inconveniencing the citizens that live in District 3.
Another issue DiNardo would address involves the asphalt the county uses on the roads. He said it's lower quality and does not hold up.
“I really want to investigate who decided to use that," he said. "Was there a financial incentive in order to use the substandard asphalt? Did they pave more roads because of it and what was the judgment behind that?"
Williamson said that to keep up with the industrial growth in the district “we’re going to have to utilize our money and get the equipment that it takes to fix these roads. Huntsville Brownsferry, if that road gets turned back over to us, then the county, in my eyes, doesn’t have the equipment to take care of a four-lane road yet.”
If elected, Williamson said, his main goals are to make all the roads in District 3 passable and safe, and to make sure the county’s budget is spent wisely. Another issue would involve clipping the edges of the roads to make them lower and allow for water runoff. Williamson said fewer potholes will form if water is not standing on the road.
Williamson would replace old rusting metal culverts with concrete culverts. “With the way farm equipment has gotten, how big they are, and constant dump trucks for construction, 18-wheelers hauling grain and corn and even cotton across the road, and school buses, it’s a dangerous situation that needs to be attended to.”
He said he also wants to trim trees hanging over roads, remove debris from roads, clean out ditches, prioritize funding, promote transparency when spending tax dollars and support the educational system with resources and technology in the classroom.
Williamson wants “to continue to bring new jobs and industries and economic development to our county,” provide needed resources and equipment to law enforcement and the fire department and get involved with the county residents.
DiNardo said, if elected, his main goal would be to make sure there is financial accountability when it comes to the budget.
DiNardo said he wants the state's gas tax increases that began in 2019 explained to the public, including where the money is spent. He said the citizens should be able to have a say in how funds are used. DiNardo also said the cost of property has risen, making it harder for many people to afford.
Gatlin said he also would like to address infrastructure and roads due to the county’s growth, including careful prioritization of paving projects.
“You should prioritize (repaving) as far as from a public safety aspect. Traffic count, how many cars are on a road a day, what’s it accessed for, is it a main road or is it a low traffic road,” he said.
DiNardo said in planning for repaving, if there is a safety hazard, he would address it immediately.
“There should be absolutely no roads in the county that are unsafe to travel," DiNardo said. "Right now, there should be no potholes in the county.”
There needs to be a long-term plan for the roads, DiNardo said, and every road should be included in a schedule designating when it will be repaved.
Williamson said he would look at the amount of traffic on roads and how urgently certain roads need repaving to determine priority. He said he may not repave an entire road at first, but rather just the parts that have become a problem.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Stephanie Manning in the November general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.