ATHENS — It could be next summer before the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives finishes the move into its new home, the former Limestone County Event Center, the museum director said Monday.
At Monday morning’s Limestone County Commission meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to gift the 22,000-square-foot center to the nonprofit veterans museum. It has an insured value of $3 million, officials said. It is about 50 yards away from the existing museum, and the two buildings have a shared parking lot at West Pryor Street in downtown Athens.
Museum director Sandy Thompson said the museum raised $500,000 for expansion costs with initial plans including the construction of another building just north of the museum. The money now will be used in the renovation of the event center, she said, with 11,000 square feet of the center housing the museum and its offices and the other 11,000 square feet for special events.
The board’s plans call for the display space for artifacts to jump from 3,000 square feet in the present museum to about 7,000 square feet in the new facility.
“It’ll allow us to have a more cohesive flow to our exhibits,” Thompson said. “We have about 3,500 of about 5,000 items now on display. The extra space will give us room to display more.
“We’re going to build a wall in the center and lower the ceiling to help with utilities. TVA will come in and do an assessment of the building to help out with efficiency. … There’s a stage in there that we will eventually take out.”
The museum presently employs two full-time workers and a part-timer and has several volunteers. She said the additional space may raise the need to hire additional help for set-up and take-down responsibilities involved with the special events.
“We’re going to need the income from events to help pay for the extra utilities and space,” she said. “Our pricing will be competitive.”
She said the center will be designed to accommodate corporate meetings, wedding receptions, job fairs and trade shows.
If the property ceases to be used as a public veterans museum and event center, the building and any improvements would automatically revert to the county, under terms of the property transfer.
Thompson said the 100-year-old former freight depot the museum now calls home is showing its age. The museum opened in 2000.
“We have problems with water leaks, mold, plumbing, electrical,” she said.
She said she initially approached the County Commission about five years ago about taking over the event center. She said the timing wasn’t right and no deal was reached.
On Monday morning, Commissioner Daryl Sammet said he feels the museum staff will take pride in moving into the event center. “They have the manpower and ability to make it a good thing for north Alabama,” he said.
Commissioner Ben Harrison called the deal a “win-win” for both parties.
Museum board member Jerry Barksdale said the county has been leasing the old depot to the museum for $1 a year. He said he expects the county to sign over the deed in the next “few days.” He added the former depot will remain county-owned property once the museum vacates.
Museum treasurer Linda Watson said the board will meet with architects once the deal is completed. “Most of the work will be inside the museum,” she said. “The event center should seat about 400 people.”
The museum had more than 12,000 visitors last year, Thompson said.
