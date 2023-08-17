D230615 horton house JN20.JPG (copy)
Judge James Horton’s house in the Greenbrier area of Limestone County has already been put on platforms in preparation for for transport to Decatur. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 JERONIMO NISA

The Limestone County Commission has been added to the list of entities assisting financially with an effort to move to Decatur the historic home of Judge James E. Horton, who presided over a Scottsboro Boys trial, but the move likely will not happen before Thanksgiving.

