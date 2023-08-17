The Limestone County Commission has been added to the list of entities assisting financially with an effort to move to Decatur the historic home of Judge James E. Horton, who presided over a Scottsboro Boys trial, but the move likely will not happen before Thanksgiving.
Holly Hollman, a spokeswoman for Athens and Athens Utilities, said about 10 Athens Utilities customers, including Carpenter Technology, will lose power during the move.
“The anticipated impact to Carpenter (Technology) is at least six hours without power due to a required outage on the TVA transmission line as part of the house moving process,” she said.
Blair Davis, Athens Utilities Electric Department manager, said Carpenter Technology is still coordinating with Keith Kennedy, owner of Hollis Kennedy House Movers, on a possible moving date.
“It is unlikely the move would occur before Thanksgiving,” Davis said.
Celebrating Early Old Town with Art (CEOTA) is the organization planning to move the Horton house from its Greenbrier location to 212 Church St. N.W. in the Old Town neighborhood of Decatur to make it part of a civil rights museum.
CEOTA board member John Allison referred questions to CEOTA founder Frances Tate. Tate declined to comment.
In February, the Decatur City Council voted 4-1 to allocate up to $888,774 for the move while state Rep. Parker Moore helped get $200,000 in state funding. At last week’s Limestone County Commission meeting, commissioners voted 3-1 to allocate $56,000 to CEOTA toward the moving of the Horton house. The expected cost as estimated in June was about $1.2 million.
The Limestone County Commission resolution said, “The commission finds that the allocation will service a good and proper public purpose.” District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale cast the lone vote against the allocation.
“Limestone County has a statue of Judge Horton in front of the courthouse here and it was paid for entirely with private funds; there were no government funds involved,” Barksdale said. “I just think that’s a private funding matter. If Morgan County wants to do that, it’s up to Morgan County.
“If Morgan County wants it, whatever it costs, they should pay for it.”
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the allocation is to clear the trees on the right of way along the route the house would be transported.
“They’ve got to clear that (county) right of way through there to move that Horton house,” he said. “They reached out to us about clearing it; we told them we just don’t have the manpower and the time.”
The commission, Daly said, requested CEOTA to get the county three quotes on prices to clear the trees and they went with the lowest bidder.
“They’re going to contract with a contractor to clear the right of way and we’re going to reimburse them for the cost,” he said.
The planned route of the move from the home’s Greenbrier location will go from “Old Highway 20, to Mooresville Road, to Garrett Road and then Highway 31 into Decatur,” Kennedy said in June.
Daly said all the trees in the right of way along the path in Limestone County will have to be removed.
Daly said there are two purposes in clearing the trees.
“It’ll actually benefit the county because it clears the right of way. It’ll benefit them to get the house moved but it benefits us to get the right of way cleared,” he said. “It’s something that we would have had to do, or they can do, either one, so it worked out that way.”
Daly said the funds will come out of the general fund’s reserve.
Hollman said there are 30 locations where Athens Utilities will have to drop lines for the move.
“There are two major lines at the driveway of the Horton home that impact the County Line Road area,” she said. “In order to lessen the burden on our utility customers, which includes residential and industrial in that vicinity, each location’s power feed will be reconfigured so that a majority of our customers will retain power throughout the process.”
That preparation work, Hollman said, will be put out for bid by Athens Utilities.
“When it is time to move the home, employees from Athens Utilities will be at all 30 locations in order to raise the dropped lines and restore all feeds back to their normal configuration,” she said.
Decatur Utilities will help once the house is brought across the Tennessee River bridge. DU spokesman Joe Holmes said in June that once the house approaches the city, DU will start moving the 46 kilovolt lines.
Kennedy Movers began lifting the house onto the platform for transportation on March 30, and it is now on the platforms.
The house has been moved before. It was originally completed in Athens in 1849 on what is now the corner of Hobbs and Marion streets, where Athens City Hall currently stands. Horton had the home moved from Athens to Greenbrier in 1939. He lived in the house at the Greenbrier location from 1940 until he died in 1973.
CEOTA has also been renovating the boarding house where one of two women who falsely accused nine Black defendants of rape stayed during the retrial held in Decatur. This is phase one of their effort to complete the civil rights museum. The Horton House would be part of the museum as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.