The Limestone County Commission faces substantial up-front costs to start its garbage service, with $5.26 million needed for new bins and trucks and at least $400,000 required to operate the service until it starts receiving customer payments.
The commission also is trying to buy property where it can base its Solid Waste Department and plans to split the cost of transfer station upgrades with the city of Athens. And until new trucks are ready for delivery, the county will pay about $90,000 monthly to lease nine trucks.
Limestone County had contracted with CCS Garbage Services for several decades, but Steve Gatlin, company owner since 1989, decided to retire effective April 1. In November the county decided to start its own solid waste service effective April 3.
Limestone County and Athens both use the same transfer station located at 16100 BFI Lane in Limestone County. In May there was a fire inside the station closing it temporarily and causing fire damage. Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said they are planning to modify the existing site to build a second transfer station.
“It’s currently operating under a conditional permit from Alabama Department of Environmental Management, ADEM, so that we can continue to operate,” he said. “In order to impact the operation the least amount we have to build essentially a second building to move the operation to then rebuild the existing building.”
Massey said the goal in the end is to use both buildings. He said the county does not yet know what the modification will cost.
“We don’t know how much yet; it went out for bid. It’s 50/50, city, county,” Massey said. “There will be cost that both city and county will have to incur for the construction.”
To satisfy the Alabama Department of Public Health, Massey said, a public hearing on the modification has been set for March 20.
Nine new trucks will cost the county about $3.5 million, and commission Chairman Collin Daly said they eventually want to have spare trucks.
“We’re going to run 10 but we’re going to have a spare one, and when it’s all said and done we’re going to have 12,” he said. “If it’s a holiday or something, a couple of guys may run extra, help them get caught up or whatever.”
Massey said the county has 24,780 customers that will need a trash bin and they ordered just over 26,000 bins. The county received a five-year loan for the bins, he said, and the cost of the bins is about $1.76 million.
"They're going to start delivering (bins) on March 10, I believe, that's the goal. They'll hopefully get started sooner than that," Massey said. "There's going to be four to six crews that are going to be delivering."
The county's loan payments will be $1.2 million or less per year over five years for the trucks and bins, Massey said. The county will collect about $446,040 each month from customers.
Daly said the county will set up the solid waste facility temporarily on 7 acres the county owns at 1301 N. Jefferson St. in Athens. He said they would temporarily store the garbage trucks at the site along with a temporary office.
Massey said the county has a tentative contract to buy close to 20 acres on U.S. 127 for $19,000 an acre. He said the land could be a permanent site for the Solid Waste Department.
"The idea behind purchasing that is that would be a permanent location for engineering and solid waste," Massey said. "But we’re talking 18 to 24 months before we can complete construction.”
Massey said the county has a due diligence period of 90 days under the contract to buy the property.
“We’re going to do geotechnical and environmental surveys, and if those come back acceptable then we’ll complete that purchase,” he said.
Daly said they have to make sure the land is suitable for the county’s needs.
“If it wound up being that we had to excavate so much to put dirt in or something, it wouldn’t be feasible for us to do it," he said.
At Monday’s commission meeting, the more than $3 million annual Solid Waste Department budget was approved. The first year the full amount will be in the budget will be fiscal 2024. CCS’s contract is up April 1 so the county will not receive revenue for several months.
“We’re going to have to put $400,000 in there just to start because we’re not going to draw any revenue until June probably,” Daly said. “The end check of April will go to Gatlin, CCS, because that was their last month’s payment and we won’t get a check till the end of May. … We’ll actually run two months before we get any revenue coming back in.”
Even with all the new expenses, the cost to customers will remain the same at $18 monthly. That was the goal when the county chose to create their own service. District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend said in November that they did not want to raise customers’ rates.
“The contractors we had talked to, some of them, we just felt like we were going to have to increase the rate and that’s something that I didn’t want to do,” he said then.
Daly said they are trying to quickly move along the process.
“I don’t mean this bad, like who’s counting, but April 3 is not far off,” he said.
