ATHENS — Limestone County hopes to get a nearly $769,000 grant that would pay for four additional corrections officers for three years and allow the county to get safety equipment for corrections officers.
The Limestone County Commission approved applying for the grant this week. While the grant is administered by the Alabama Department of Public Health, the money is provided through a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Justice, said Michelle Williamson, public information officer with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
If the county is approved for the grant, its first option for dispersing the money would be to use $665,958 to cover the cost of the four additional corrections officers for three years.
“As the county grows, you will need more corrections officers,” said Collin Daly, chairman of Limestone County Commission. “After three years, we’d have to pick up the cost.”
Other three-year expenses covered by the grant would include:
• $3,000 for 200 COVID tests.
• $35,055 for personal protective equipment for the corrections officers such as gloves, respirators, masks and gowns.
• $64,800 for a court call video system. This would provide remote court appearances with two kiosks for use within the jail and would equip four courtrooms with laptops.
“If we asked for this normally, this would be something that the Sheriff’s Office would be coming to the commission and ask for in their budget,” said Williamson. “We are trying to go after these funds to lessen the cost on the Sheriff’s Office for the next three years.”
Daly said the grant would save the county more than $500,000.
"It’s money you could put somewhere else,” he said. "That’ll be that much money we’ll save out of the general fund every year until this is over with.”
According to Williamson, Limestone County must apply for the grant by Oct. 15. She said the ADPH has not specified when they would hear if they have been approved.
“Anytime we can get help with law enforcement and the funding for them, it’s something that we’re going to try for,” said Williamson.
