"In God We Trust" will be displayed in the Limestone County Commission chambers for the first time after a vote last week by commission members who said they believe that God should be kept in their local government.
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said “In God We Trust” has never before been displayed in the Limestone County seal or in the commission chambers.
“There’s a nationwide push to do that and 17 counties in the state have already adopted it,” he said. “It’s just a nationwide push to try and save ‘In God We Trust’ in government buildings.”
At last week’s commission meeting, the commission voted 4-0 to approve a resolution “to display the national motto ‘In God We Trust’ in the Limestone County Commission chambers and in conjunction with the Limestone County seal.”
Daly said the motto could be displayed in two locations in the commission chambers.
“We can write it out in big letters and put the seal beside it or we can put it around the seal, either one,” he said. “We’ll probably (also) put it in letters on the wall.”
The commission will not change the county’s seal, Daly said.
“We’re probably not going to change that,” he said. "It’s kind of like the way it’s been for years so we probably won’t do that.”
Daly supports placing the motto in government facilities.
“I think it’s good because in God we do put our trust,” he said. “To me it’s a personal thing. That’s what our laws and country were founded on, Christian moral values.”
The beauty of it, Daly said, is that it is a nationwide motto.
“It’s even on your money,” he said. “Our money is backed by ‘In God We Trust,’ that we believe that He’s there.”
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said he supports it both because it is a national motto and because he wants to keep God in the county and local government.
“It’s on all your currency and hopefully we’ve all got faith in God,” he said. “I don’t have a bit of problem with it.”
Sammet said he does not necessarily believe the motto should have been put on the county seal in the commission chambers before now.
“It would have been ignored probably if it were on it,” he said. “It would have been put on it and it would have just been a part of the symbol. … It’s something different (now).”
District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said it is great that the commission will be displaying the motto in its chambers.
“That’s what America was founded on,” he said. “It’s on every coin in your pocket, isn’t it?”
Barksdale said it is important to keep the motto in governments nationwide.
“It’s my understanding it’s in the Capitol Building,” he said. “So, why not Limestone County?”
Barksdale said putting the motto in the commission chambers was probably never thought of before, but he is thankful it has been now.
Christian prayers are often said at the beginning of local government meetings, including those of the Athens City Council, Morgan County Commission and Decatur City Council. However, no prayer is spoken at Limestone County Commission meetings and some of the commission members want to keep it that way.
“It’s just one of those things we never have done; we do the pledge,” Daly said. “In my mind, the pledge is kind of like a prayer because in the pledge, ‘One nation under God.’ We’ve thought about it, and we have done moments of silence and things like that or said to remember somebody in your prayers.”
Daly said nowadays there are so many different religions.
“It’s one of those things, this day and time, if you open it up for that, you could have somebody come in and say they want to pray to Muhammad,” he said. “But if there’s someone who comes in and wants to say a prayer before it, we would allow it; we just never have done it. I hate to say this, but it’s kind of the way it’s always been.”
Sammet said having prayers at commission meetings would be a mistake.
“You’ve got so many religions and you don’t want to cross anybody or anything,” he said. “You’ve got so many opinions, too.”
Barksdale is not opposed to Christian prayers being said at the beginning of commission meetings.
“I would be for that. … That’s the American way,” he said. “If it comes up, I’ll support it.”
(0) comments
