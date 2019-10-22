ATHENS — Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison didn’t get any support Monday for his proposal to split excess general fund revenues among the county’s four districts, based on road miles, to do road and bridge work.
Harrison, who represents the county’s District 4, said he would continue to investigate ways to increase road funding.
“Roads are severely underfunded,” he said at the regular commission meeting on Monday. He made a motion to approve the resolution to support his plan, but it failed for the lack of a second.
While the new statewide gas tax increase under the Rebuild Alabama program will help bring in additional money for roads and bridges, he said he believes there’s money available from existing county revenue that can be used for road projects.
“I’ve identified $1.2 million from new and existing revenue sources we can take from the general fund to use” for roads, Harrison said.
Under Harrison's proposal, the excess general fund money would have been distributed based on each district's road miles.
“All four (districts) don’t have enough money for roads,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
The number of miles per district now is: District 1, 271.1; District 2, 185.3; District 3, 251.7; and in Harrison's District 4, 331.3. A district’s size is based on population, using 2010 Census figures.
The fiscal 2020 budget shows that one roads fund will provide each district $385,000 for road repair expenses and the salaries connected to that work, and a gasoline tax fund is projected to provide about $1.3 million each to Districts 1, 3 and 4 and about $1.1 million for District 2. That money can be used to cover operating costs like salaries and benefits, gas, and the purchase, repair and maintenance of equipment. Districts also will receive money from the Rebuild Alabama program, which is funded by the additional 6 cents-per-gallon gas tax that went into effect last month.
“I’m anxious to see what (the Rebuild Alabama program) will do for us,” said District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet. “I think if we manage it right, we can make it work.”
Harrison said that to have more money for road work, he'd be willing to take another look at the unit road system, which centralizes staffing and equipment.
“There are a lot of issues in going to a unit system,” he said, but “I’m open to a re-analysis of it.”
In other business, the commission approved a resolution to partner with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama in the Stepping Up Initiative.
A $50,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Mental Health will pay for hiring a full-time case manager to connect people who have mental illnesses with community services as they’re released from the Limestone County Jail or the Athens-Limestone Hospital emergency department.
Before their vote, Michael Lambert of Athens asked commission members to table a vote on the measure.
“Their intentions are absolutely wonderful,” he said of the initiative, but current officers are already in place who can handle those services.
“Mental health facilities are needed,” and the funds could instead be put at some point toward building or underwriting facilities, he said.
Daly said the money for the initiative is coming from a grant, and there’s no cost to the county for it.
