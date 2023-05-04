Limestone County commissioners on Wednesday defended their votes that could've led to a referendum on allowing alcohol sales in the county.
A resolution to request that the Legislature place the wet-dry issue on the ballot failed last month in a split vote with Commission Chairman Collin Daly breaking a tie.
“All the vote was, was to approve a resolution to send to our legislators to ask them to get a referendum for a wet/dry vote; that’s all it was,” District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said Wednesday. “It wasn’t saying ... we’re going to start selling liquor after this meeting or nothing like that. It was just to give people of the county an opportunity to vote as to whether they want to go wet or dry.”
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the meeting last month was the first time the issue has ever been on the commission agenda.
“Some constituents in the county had asked the (legislative) delegation and the delegation asked some of the commissioners" to put it on the agenda, he said Wednesday. “So, the delegation said, 'If y’all send us some unanimous support down here we would put it on the ballot.'”
Sammet and District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale voted in favor of the resolution aimed at having a referendum while District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin and District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend voted against it. For the first time in office, Daly had to be the tiebreaker and ultimately voted no, killing the resolution.
Sammet said if the resolution had been approved and the legislators agreed to a referendum, it would have appeared on the next general election’s ballot in November 2024.
Daly said at the April 14 meeting that he initially thought he would vote to request legislators put the referendum on the ballot.
“I’ve always said that I would give the people the opportunity because I believe in democracy; democracy is what this country’s built on,” Daly said at the meeting.
He said he changed his mind because the vote was split.
“I just broke the tie just because it wasn’t a unanimous support; if they’re going to ask for something like that, I think it needs to be unanimous from all of us. … I would be supportive of it if all four guys were supportive of it,” Daly said Wednesday. “I’ve always said with the commission body that I would like everything to be unanimous before we go toward anything.”
Daly said it was a hard decision to make but that he made the right one. He said he received phone calls from people for and against it.
“About a 50/50 shot either way,” he said. "I had churches, business owners, individuals in the community; both ways.”
--
Tax revenue
Sammet said he voted in favor of the resolution because the county is losing revenue by being dry and limiting retail options.
“It’s keeping store owners in the rural Limestone County from opportunities for that sale,” Sammet said. "It’s not just that sale (of alcohol), it’s sales of gas and groceries and stuff like that ... . And then you might have the opportunity to get good restaurants and stuff like that out in the county.”
Sammet also said he wanted residents to have the opportunity to make the choice for themselves. He said the resolution not being approved surprised him because the county needs it.
There are two entertainment districts in the county set up by legislators where alcohol sales are legal and one, Southern Gayles Golf Club & Grill, is in Sammet’s District 1. The other, Lucy’s BARge, is in Gatlin’s District 3.
“I’m glad they’ve got it, don’t get me wrong, but we’re not really benefiting from it, I don’t think,” Sammet said. “I don’t think we’re getting anything other than maybe sales tax out of it.”
Townsend said the issue was placed on the agenda April 13, one day before the meeting.
“When this thing got put on there, it wasn’t advertised,” he said. “It didn’t give a whole lot of people the opportunity to come and speak for or against. I feel like it wasn’t advertised very well and then it just got stuck on there all of a sudden and it didn’t give people a chance to voice their opinion.”
Townsend said that was one of his major reasons for voting against the issue.
“I believe the people have a right to voice their opinions just like they have a right to vote if it’s on the ballot,” he said. “We had one day to get people’s opinions. Even a week’s not enough. This needs to be advertised a few months ahead to give people the opportunity to spread the word.”
---
Petition preference
Townsend said there can be a petition from residents that sign their name asking the Legislature to put the issue on the ballot instead of it coming before the commission.
“Every time that it’s been put on the ballot, it’s been done by signatures,” he said. “It’s the first time it’s been done this way, and it really just needs to go the other way where people put it on there. … I think the people should sign the petitions and get it on there; I don’t want it to be me who decides any of it.”
Barksdale said he voted in favor of the resolution because so much of the county is already wet. Besides the two entertainment districts created by the Legislature at the request of the local delegation, there are four cities in the county that allow alcohol sales. Athens, Decatur, Madison and Huntsville are all wet.
“In Limestone County, nobody is more than five minutes away from purchasing alcoholic beverages,” Barksdale said. “I really don’t like the government dictating who has a monopoly on alcohol sales. I don’t think the county could get any wetter than it already is. … The county’s already wet in a sense.”
Barksdale said he does not believe if the county became wet that it would increase the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
“The only thing that would have happened is we would have transferred $100,000 to $200,000 tax money from municipalities to the county,” he said. “It’s the only consequence of the vote that I can determine.”
Barksdale said the people should have a voice and the final say.
“All we were doing was allowing the people to make their decision,” he said.
Gatlin voted against the resolution, agreeing with Townsend that a petition was a better way to get the issue on the ballot.
“If the people want it, they’ve got a right to get out and make a petition,” Gatlin said at the meeting.
Gatlin also objected to the short notice given to residents. “If people knew it was going to be on the agenda today, I’m sure people would have a room full of people that could share their views on it,” he said at the meeting. “They would have had a chance to share their concerns.”
