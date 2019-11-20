ATHENS — The termination of a former investigator by Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely after she sued him and others for sexual harassment and discrimination was upheld by the County Commission in a closed door meeting Monday.
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet and District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison told The Daily a vote was taken in the executive session to deny Leslie Ramsey’s appeal. They referred further questions to County Attorney Mark Maclin.
Maclin said the commission was not in violation of the state Open Meetings Act when it made a decision in executive session. He did not say what was discussed or what decision was made.
Before entering the executive session, Maclin told those attending the commission meeting that pending litigation and personnel issues would be discussed in the session. He said no vote would be taken following the executive session before the adjournment of the meeting.
He said Tuesday the state Open Meetings Act allows the commission to make administrative and personnel decisions in executive sessions.
Maclin said he could not comment further because of pending litigation and did not say when a written decision would be issued.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said a press release would be issued when all parties had information on the commission's decision.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner and Commission Chairman Collin Daly did not return phone calls from The Daily on Tuesday afternoon.
Phil Defatta, the attorney for Ramsey, did not return phone calls.
Blakely fired Ramsey on Sept. 24, eight months after she named Chief Deputy Fred Sloss, the County Commission and him as defendants in the federal lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon extended some deadlines in that case in an Oct. 18 order, but he noted "Ramsey is free to pursue the claims related to her recent discharge in a separate lawsuit."
Limestone County and the sheriff have not disclosed Ramsey’s personnel records and denied an open records request filed by The Daily.
Ramsey had been an investigator at the Sheriff's Office since September 2007, according to her lawsuit.
Ramsey’s lawsuit, filed in January, alleges Sloss inappropriately touched and propositioned her. She alleges that when the incident was reported to Blakely, he retaliated against her through discriminatory demotions and reprimands.
Ramsey's termination came about a month after Blakely in August was indicted on 13 theft and ethics counts by a Limestone County grand jury. He was released from Limestone County Jail on $49,000 bail and remains in office.
Blakely, who started serving his 10th consecutive term as sheriff in January, has denied the charges through his attorneys.
The case against Blakely is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.