ATHENS — The widening, patching and resurfacing of a deteriorating Limestone County road is expected to start next month.
“The contractor should move in the second week of September,” said County Engineer Marc Massey. The 1-mile section of Newby Road from Mooresville to Gray roads will be widened by a foot on each side, making it 22 feet wide, and resurfaced, with turn lanes built at two subdivisions.
The Limestone County Commission on Monday voted 4-0 to accept the sole bid from The Rogers Group Inc., at a cost of $469,078.
Marvin Denenny, who lives on Newby Road, joined other residents last year to complain about the condition of the road. He's glad the road will be improved.
“It’s a small positive,” Denenny said Monday. “We’re still going to have the issue with the traffic” from trucks entering and leaving the quarry.
“It’s clear if you have 40- to 80-ton trucks riding down the road all day, it’s going to tear up the road,” he said.
The Newby Road project will be paid for with the county’s severed materials tax fund, Massey said. There is about $96,000 in the fund now, he said, and the remaining funding for the project will come as additional tax proceeds are distributed, on a quarterly basis, to the county from the state.
A severance tax, administered by state law, is levied in Limestone and other counties on natural minerals like sand and gravel at 10 cents a ton, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. The proceeds of the tax that are distributed to Limestone County are earmarked to maintain county roads damaged by large truck traffic, Massey said.
Massey told commissioners last week that the only bidder on the road project was The Rogers Group, which operates the nearby quarry.
All-way stop signs were installed earlier this year at the intersection of Newby and Gray roads in Limestone County in an effort to slow traffic on those roads around the quarry.
The commission also approved an agreement with the state that will reimburse the county for repairing a bridge abutment on Nick Davis Road that was damaged by heavy rains. The reimbursement of $20,000 will come from federal emergency relief funds.
