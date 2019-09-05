Five family members who were shot Monday night at their Elkmont home all died of single gunshot wounds, according to preliminary autopsy reports, Limestone County Coroner Mike West said today.
The autopsies were performed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, West said.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with five counts of juvenile murder for the shooting deaths of his family members, Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said. Authorities have said the teen confessed to the fatal shootings, and he remains in an undisclosed juvenile detention facility.
Young has said the victims were the teen’s father John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; and three half-siblings.
According to obituaries posted on Limestone Chapel Funeral Home’s website, the half-siblings were: Grayson Kane Sisk, 6, who attended school at Elkmont, and was described as fun-loving and inquisitive; Aurora Grace “Rorrie” Sisk, 4, described as “a princess,” who was quick-witted and “smarter than the boys”; and Colson Bain Sisk, 6 months, described as “a happy baby who always smiled.”
Mary Sisk’s obituary said she was a teacher at Mountain Gap School in Huntsville and was a fifth-generation teacher who lived for her husband and children.
Funeral services for the family members will be Saturday at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens, with a private burial for family only, according to the funeral home.
