Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victims in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning as 32-year-old Shauna Leary and her 2-year-old daughter, Sunshine Reynolds.
According to West, Leary, who was 11 weeks pregnant, was from Lewisburg, Tennessee.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the fire with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office, said Wednesday it believes Jeffrey Branson and Leary got out of the mobile home at 28746 Jennings Chapel Road, but she ran back in to rescue her daughter.
The fire was reported at 3:30 a.m.
West said he transported the bodies to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsies, and preliminary reports indicate the two died of smoke inhalation.
