ATHENS — Limestone County Coroner Mike West will oversee the county Sheriff's Office until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints a new sheriff following the conviction Monday of Mike Blakely.
Blakely, 70, who took office as sheriff in 1983 after his election in 1982, was automatically removed from office after a Limestone County jury found him guilty of one felony theft count and one felony count of using his official position for personal gain.
West said he expects to serve as sheriff “a short time” until the governor makes an appointment. It is unknown when Ivey might make the appointment.
“The deputy coroners will take over the coroner’s office while I’m serving as sheriff,” West said late Monday afternoon.
