A 74-year-old inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility has died after contracting COVID-19, the 26th state inmate to die after contracting the virus.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that Johnny Dwight Terry died Thursday. The prison system said Terry was transferred to a hospital Tuesday after showing symptoms of the disease. He died two days later.
Terry had multiple preexisting medical conditions, according to the prison system. Terry was serving a life sentence on a murder conviction from Lawrence County, the agency said.
The state prison system has reported coronavirus cases in 21 out of 26 facilities.
Alabama has documented 441 cases of coronavirus among the state prison population to date, according to the prison system. The Department of Corrections said 33 cases are currently active. There have been 415 cases among prison employees and 44 remain active. Two employees have died, according to the prison system.
