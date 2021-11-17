ATHENS — A successful July water rescue in which a Limestone County deputy had trouble keeping contact with the victim in swift water has prompted the County Commission to seek money for equipment that could help when a similar emergency occurs.
The county will submit an application for a grant to buy water rescue kits for all patrol cruisers and infrared imaging cameras for each shift.
The kits would include a rescue stick, life jacket and rope.
When the rescue stick is "fully inflated, it turns into a flotation device for the victim so they can hold on to it,” said Michelle Williamson, director of community relations and grants for Limestone County.
The life jacket would be intended for the deputy to wear. “But once he gets to the victim, he’ll be able to use that for the victim to hold onto,” Williamson said.
The rope would be provided so the victim and deputy could be pulled ashore.
“This is something we hope we never have to use, but if we do, this would be a great asset for the deputies,” Williamson said.
The county will apply for a $24,000 Local Law Enforcement Assistance Grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. No match from the county would be needed.
After the July water rescue in which Deputy Jake Abernathy jumped into the Elk River to help save a juvenile, he said he never wanted to be caught without a life jacket again, according to Williamson. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office started looking into the kits after the incident.
Williamson said if the Sheriff's Office had waited for the rescue squad to get there, launch the boat, and get to where the deputies and victim were, it possibly would have been too late.
The Elk River runs through western Limestone County, and the Tennessee River forms the county's southern boundary.
“We’re surrounded by water on two sides of this county, so that would be a big plus to have that equipment,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
Williamson said there are also many creeks that run all throughout the county.
The grant money would buy enough water rescue kits for each of the 28 Limestone County patrol cruisers.
William Szczepanski of the Morgan County Rescue Squad said he can see the kits being an asset. "Any kind of rescue equipment is good to have," he said.
The second part of the grant would be for infrared imaging cameras. There would be enough cameras for the supervisor on each shift to have one, according to Williamson.
“When incidents occur, the supervisor will go to that incident, and they will have the handheld infrared in their car,” she said.
According to Williamson, if someone has a car accident and is ejected from the car, this infrared camera can help the Sheriff’s Office find them sooner. “The quicker you can get to a victim in an accident, the quicker you are to administer first aid to them.”
There are other cases where the infrared cameras would be useful as well, Williamson said. “For instance, if we had an Alzheimer’s senior that was lost, and we knew the last place they were seen, and something happened, and they may be unconscious," she said. "They’re (the cameras) going to pick up heat. ... They can be used in all kinds of different scenarios.”
Daly said, “With infrared, it’ll help at night, hunting for somebody. Not only that, just anything you’re looking for, you know it picks up heat… And it’s no cost to the county; that’s a good thing,” Daly said.
Williamson said they expect to hear whether they have been awarded the grant by the end of December or first of January.
