With severe weather expected Saturday, the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency has announced the county’s community storm shelters and safe rooms that will open when the county is under a tornado watch.
Athens High School will also open its storm shelter to the public this weekend if a tornado watch is issued. The entrance is on the south side of the building.
Pets are not permitted in the Limestone County shelters, with the exception of certified service animals for persons with disabilities.
The Limestone County shelters designed and built to FEMA standards are:
Ardmore Community Shelter, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore.
Ark of Promise Community Shelter (Ark of Promise Church), 15159 Browns Ferry Road, Athens.
Clements Community Shelter (Clements Volunteer Fire Department), 9158 U.S. 72 W., Athens.
Cowford Community Shelter, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens.
Elkmont Community Shelter (Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department), 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont.
Good Springs Community Shelter (Good Springs Volunteer Fire Department), 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson.
Owens Community Shelter (Owens Volunteer Fire Department Substation), 17196 Glaze Road, Athens.
Pisgah Community Shelter (Oak Grove “Thatch” Volunteer Fire Department Substation), 27718 McKee Road, Toney.
Pleasant Grove Community Shelter (Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department), 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens.
Pine Ridge Community Shelter, 10078 Settle Road, Athens.
Wooley Springs Community Shelter (Wooley Springs Baptist Church Education Center), 27941 Bethel Road, Elkmont.
Other Limestone County community shelters and safe rooms are:
Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee.
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison.
Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester.
Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens. (Open to the public after school hours only.)
West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester. (Open to the public after school hours only.)
