Limestone County will receive $250,000 to replace a bridge built in 1951 on Thach Road in the last round of grants awarded for fiscal 2020 through a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
“This is the first time we’ve received a Rebuild Alabama grant,” said Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey. Limestone County will provide $8,285 for the project.
The bridge, essentially a one-lane structure, will be replaced with a two-lane, 42-foot-long bridge, he said.
The bridge is located in the county’s District 1 in northeast Limestone County and is within 5 miles of Alabama 53, an area experiencing steady growth.
In all, six local governments will receive $1.5 million for road and bridge projects in grants announced Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects. The latest six projects are in addition to the 37 projects funded earlier this year, bringing the total amount of state funds during the first year of the grant program to $10.2 million.
“We are grateful for the investment that the Annual Grant Program is making in our county,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly in a release. “The replacement of this bridge is vital to the improvement of our infrastructure in this area for future growth.”
The six local governments receiving state funds in this latest round are providing a total of $705,941 in local matching funds even though matching funds are not required to be eligible for the annual grant program.
It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken.
