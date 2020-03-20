The Limestone County Courthouse and courthouse annexes on Clinton and Washington streets are among offices closed to the public until further notice, in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s order suspending certain public gatherings.
Also closed to the public until further notice are the Limestone County Council on Aging, Limestone County Community Corrections, Limestone County Emergency Management, Limestone County Archives, all district tool sheds and the lobby of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center.
During this closure to the public, employees will continue to report to work to field phone calls and process incoming mail.
With the exception of the Meals on Wheels Program, all Limestone County Senior Centers in Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont, Good Springs, Owens, Tanner and East Limestone will remain closed until further notice.
The Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to operate as usual and can be contacted at (256) 232-0111.
However, people who need a pistol permit are asked to apply online at www.limestonesheriff.com or call (256) 232-0111. People who purchase a permit online will be contacted by a third-party vendor when the permit is ready for pickup
Inmate visitation on-site has been canceled, but remote visits may be scheduled online at www.iwebvisit.com.
Also, fingerprinting and background checks done for the public have been suspended until further notice.
Programs and clergy services for inmates have been canceled until further notice.
Residents are encouraged to use county services available online like www.limestonelicense.com and www.limestonerevenue.net.
