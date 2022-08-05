ATHENS — A 268-lot development approved by the Limestone County Commission this week was the largest single phase of a subdivision ever submitted to the county that has become a hotbed of industrial growth and had state's fastest-growing population from 2020-21.
The Madison Preserve development is planned on the north side of Old Alabama 20 approximately 5,000 feet west of the County Line Road intersection. It is in the same southeast corner of the county as Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a Polaris plant and distribution centers for Amazon and Target.
“If you’re going to bring in business you’ve got to have people, and people have to have somewhere to sleep,” said Commissioner Jason Black, whose District 3 includes those business operations as well as Madison Preserve.
Black said the planned subdivision stands out. "We don't have very many that big to begin with, but ... the uniqueness of it is just its size," he said.
Hunter Daws, project manager for the Limestone County Engineering Department, said the lot sizes will be between 0.12 and 0.28 of an acre. This is the first, and perhaps only phase, he said.
“There is a stub street to the east, but the adjoining property is already in use, so it is unlikely (to have another phase), and nothing has been submitted at this time,” Daws said.
The developers are Todd Malphrus and Gaskin Banks. Malphrus could not reached for comment.
While they county engineering department said it had never had a subdivision phase with more lots than Madison Preserve, it wasn't known if a municipality in the county ever had a bigger phase.
Daws said for a major subdivision, there are two types of approval: preliminary and final. Madison Preserve received preliminary approval.
“Preliminary approval means that the construction plans have been approved by Limestone County so that the developer and contractors can begin construction of the subdivision,” he said. “Once all construction related activities are completed and the subdivision had passed final inspection then it receives final approval from the Limestone County Commission.”
Black said the jobs and growth are good for the future adults in Limestone County.
“It’s a bad thing when you’re getting crowded out a little bit but it’s a good thing because our children aren’t going to have to look for anywhere to get a job someday. If they want to work in Limestone County, they’ll be able to work here and not go anywhere else,” he said.
Limestone County's population increased by an estimated 3,195 people to 107,517 from 2020 to 2021.
The commission also approved 76 other lots in its meeting Monday.
District 1 had 69 lots approved, with 67 of them being for final approval in the second phase of the Wingate Subdivision. The first phase had 59 lots. Daws said there may be other phases.
“There are multiple stub streets to the east. It is very likely there will be an additional phase, but nothing has been submitted at this time,” he said.
This subdivision is on the east side of Alabama 251. Daws said the lots will be between 0.18 and 0.28 of an acre. The developer, 251, L.L.C. out of Athens, could not be reached for comment.
District 1 is in the northeast corner of the county. District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said, “This growth increases everything.” He said with the growth everything needs to be considered including roads, schools, sheriff’s department and volunteer fire departments.
District 2 had one lot approved during the meeting, District 3 had one other lot, and District 4 had five lots.
