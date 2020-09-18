Limestone County is at "very high risk" of COVID-19 transmission after the Alabama Department of Public Health moved the county up three risk levels between Sept. 11 and today.
"This certainly helps to serve as a reminder to us that we need to remain diligent," said Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse. "Our basic safety protocols of social distancing, hand washing, masks and random temperature checks remain in place.”
Morgan County has been listed as green, or "low risk," by the ADPH for six consecutive weeks. It was coded yellow, for “moderate risk,” Aug. 7, and has been green since Aug. 14. Lawrence County has moved between risk levels several times, most recently moving from orange for “high risk” on Sept. 11 down to yellow today. "Very high risk" is coded as red by ADPH.
The ADPH determines a county’s risk level based on multiple metrics, including how long the daily count of COVID-19 cases has been decreasing, or if the cases per day have been rising. Other factors that determine risk level are the number of tests being administered and whether or not the number of doctor's office visits for symptoms associated with COVID-19 are decreasing.
Limestone County was identified as very high risk because its daily rate of cases had been declining for fewer than six days as of Sept. 11, the cutoff date for today's risk-level evaluation, and 10% or more of those tested have had the coronavirus.
Risk levels are updated each Friday. Counties can be designated green, yellow, orange or red, with each color indicating a progressively more serious threat.
