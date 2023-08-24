Sections of heavily traveled Nick Davis Road and Pepper Road will get repaved as part of $1.6 million in fiscal 2024 projects involving five Limestone County roads, all with surfaces believed to be 15 years old or older.
A total of 17.9 miles will be repaved on the five roads, with the county using $1.2 million in Rebuild Alabama funds and $400,000 in Federal Aid Exchange Funds that are part of the Rebuild program.
The other roads that will be resurfaced and striped during the fiscal 2024 paving season are Oak Grove Road, Blackburn Road and Cross Key Road. Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said Pepper Road and Nick Davis Road are being resurfaced for preventive maintenance and were chosen primarily off traffic count. The other three are in worse condition, he said.
“They were just chosen based off of condition, traffic count, feedback from commissioners, how much time they’re having to spend doing maintenance on them with their personnel,” Massey said.
Massey said out of all five roads, Nick Davis Road has been resurfaced the most recently.
“That section of Nick Davis (Road) is probably 15 years old,” he said. "Everything else is going to be older than that.”
District 1 will have 4.05 miles of Oak Grove Road between Thach Road and Davis Avenue resurfaced and striped. The project will cost $300,000 and be bid out to a contractor.
Paving in Limestone County Commissioner Danny Barksdale’s District 2 will involve 3.76 miles of Pepper Road from Athens’ city limits to Menefee Road and 4.54 miles of Nick Davis Road from Mooresville Road to Sanderson Road.
The Pepper Road work will use $65,000 from the federal funs and be completed in-house. Nick Davis Road will cost $635,000, with $300,000 from Rebuild Alabama and $335,000 from the federal money. The work will be split between a contractor and the county.
Barksdale said he recommended to Massey that Pepper Road and Nick Davis Road be resurfaced.
“Those are heavily trafficked roads,” he said. “Those two remaining mainline roads in District 2 that haven’t been paved will complete most of the main roads. I decided to go ahead and get those out of the way.”
Both roads are two-lane roads, Barksdale said.
“Pepper Road is gaining traffic because of congestion on (U.S.) 72; more and more people are taking Pepper Road,” he said. “Nick Davis, of course, has always been a heavily traveled road, going out to the prison and the schools.”
Barksdale said the paving will be good for residents.
“Anytime you get a road paved you’re pleased you could come up with the funds to pave it, just for the quality of life and the safety of the public,” he said. “It’s a good thing.”
Blackburn Road in District 3 will have 2.7 miles paved between Ripley Road and U.S. 72, and it will be handled in-house. A contractor will be hired to pave 2.85 miles of District 4's Cross Key Road between Easter Ferry Road and Alabama 127.
Massey said the county is still completing projects on the paving list for fiscal 2023.
“We do have a few projects still left; we do think we’re going to get them completed before construction season ends,” he said. “We are still working on them.”
Massey said bids will go out in September for the fiscal 2024 paving season.
“The construction season will actually begin when the weather breaks in the spring,” he said. "We will get started probably with patching and those kinds of things in March, kind of mid-to-late March. But construction season really opens wide open in May and goes through October, November depending on how long we keep warm enough weather.”
Massey said they need 40 degrees and rising temperatures in order to pave, and the surface temperature needs to be at least 45 degrees.
“If it’s too cold, then actual materials like the asphalt, you’ll get what’s called temperature segregation,” he said. “You’ll have areas that don’t compact well and don’t become uniformed; you can end up with water in the surface and the surface will end up coming apart prematurely.”
The goal, Massey said, is to make the paving jobs last 15 to 20 years.
Massey said they are contracting some of the projects while others will be done in-house. He said they have been doing it that way for the last several years.
“We’ve been really successful trying to balance between contractors and in-house forces to be able to get the projects done,” Massey said. “We’ve really been able to ramp up our quantities of work that we’ve done the last several years, which has been good.”
Some of the decisions made about whether to contract or use in-house, Massey said, have been based on traffic volume.
“One of our limiting factors in-house is not necessarily ability but personnel,” he said. "So, when we get to higher traffic roads, then we don’t necessarily have the personnel to put on traffic control. … That’s our main contributing factor to that choice.”
