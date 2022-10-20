ATHENS — The Limestone County Commission is on track to give final approval to three times as many completed houses this year as it did in all of 2021, and almost 13 times as many as it approved in 2014.
Over the last month, the commission gave preliminary or final approval to 603 residential lots, and County Engineer Marc Massey expects up to 1,500 lots to receive final approval by the end of the year.
In 2014, the commission gave final approval to 119 lots and in 2017 it approved 199 lots, according to Sharon Wilson, Limestone County engineering support assistant.
Wilson said in 2021, there were 434 lots that received final approval.
So far this year, Wilson said, 1,286 lots have received final approval, meaning the homes are complete and can be sold. She said 1,013 additional lots have received preliminary approval this year, meaning the developers can begin construction.
“The additional 1,013 lots are under review/development and will receive final approval when roads are developed and submitted (for) inspection and then for final approval,” Wilson said.
Massey said by the end of the year many additional lots could receive final approval.
“It’s going to depend on several factors — weather conditions and availability of materials and that kind of stuff,” he said. “But I think reasonably we could estimate up to 150 to 200 additional lots completed by the end of the year.”
So far this year, 125 lots in District 1 have received final approval, 846 lots have received final approval in District 2, plus 192 lots in District 3 and 123 lots in District 4.
In the Sept. 19 and Oct. 3 meetings alone, the commission gave preliminary or final approval to a total of 603 lots, including two lots in District 1, 408 lots in District 2, 169 lots in District 3 and 24 lots in District 4.
The largest subdivision phase receiving final approval last month was Nature's Trail in District 3 with 161 lots. Hunter Daws, engineering project manager, said the lot sizes are 0.17 to 0.48 of an acre and its third phase was just completed. He said the county does not have information on how many lots were in the first two phases.
“The previous phases were in Madison city, so Limestone County did not receive the development information for those,” Daws said.
Daws said no plans have been submitted for future phases. Nature's Trail is located on the north side of Powell Road about 1 mile west of Burgreen Road. Lennar Homes of Alabama is the developer.
There were two other large subdivision phases in District 2 approved in the same meeting. Brownsferry Village subdivision received preliminary approval of its first phase of 70 lots. Ricketts Farm received final approval of its third phase of 61 lots.
The largest subdivision phase receiving final approval this month, at the Oct. 3 meeting, was Town Mill in District 2 with 121 lots. Daws said its lots are 0.12 to 0.39 of an acre and the first phase was just completed.
“No plans have been submitted to Limestone County for additional phases at this time,” Daws said.
Town Mill is located half a mile north of Huntsville Brownsferry Road on the east side of Mooresville Road. Breland Homes is the developer.
There were two other large subdivision phases in District 2 approved in the same meeting. Capshaw Grove subdivision received a final approval of its second phase of 86 lots. Lonnie Dale subdivision received a final approval of its fourth phase of 67 lots.
