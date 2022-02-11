ATHENS — Two hazards for motorists in western Limestone County will get safety upgrades paid for by state funds.
Four-way stop signs with flashing lights will replace the flashing caution and flashing stop light at the intersection of Tillman Mill Road and Elk River Mills Road. On Alabama 99, school zone signs with flashing lights will be placed in front of Mount Pisgah Baptist Academy.
“Over the last four years, there were several side impact (vehicular) accidents at Tillman Mill and Elk River Mills, with one having serious injuries," said Michelle Williamson, director of community relations and grants for the Limestone County Commission.
Both locations scheduled for the safety upgrades are in in Limestone County Commissioner LaDon Townsend’s District 4. He said the Tillman Mill/Elk River Mills intersection currently has flashing caution lights for two approaches to the intersection and flashing red stop lights for the other two.
“We’re going to remove those and put (in) a flashing stop sign," he said.
The current lights at the intersection also are on poles that Townsend said block motorists’ vision when they look to the right.
“I don’t think it’s people running the stop light (creating a hazard)," he said. "I just think when you look to your right, you don’t see anything because you’re trying to look through that light pole. You try to pull out and boom, there they are, they hit you."
After the poles are taken down, there will just be a stop sign at every entrance with flashing lights, turning it into a four-way stop.
Williamson said the local legislative delegation steered some of their discretionary money to the intersection project and for the school signs.
Mount Pisgah Baptist Academy is a small Christian private school that typically has between 30 and 50 students, Williamson said. Townsend said the school has been trying to get the school zone signs for about eight years.
“Over the years they’ve had multiple (vehicular) accidents in front of the school," Williamson said. That includes a serious accident Sept. 9 that Williamson said occurred when families were bringing students to the school.
Another rear end collision happened in January.
Due to the signs being placed along Alabama 99, a state road, “we had to get an agreement with the state for us to be allowed to put them in the state right of way,” Townsend said.
The commission approved Monday to be the maintaining agency of the signs.
Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission said, “When they (the local delegation) paid for them, the ones on the county right of way were ours to maintain. But on the state road, we have to have permission from the state to do maintenance on them.”
Townsend said work on the Tillman Mill and Elk River Mills intersection’s new stop signs should begin within a few weeks. The new school zone signs should also go up within the next few weeks, Townsend said.
