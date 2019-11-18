ATHENS — Authorities have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death today of a Limestone County Jail inmate, who was being held on a driving under the influence charge.
The Limestone Sheriff’s Office said Randall Lamar McCafferty, 57, 26525 Bethel Road, Elkmont, was found unresponsive in the booking area about 8 a.m. today. He was transported to the Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 9 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office said it arrested McCafferty on Sunday night and charged him with DUI. He was sent to the hospital for about four hours before being released and then booked into the county jail.
The jail staff housed him in the booking area where he was under constant observation and video, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Blakely said because the death occurred while the victim was incarcerated, it is customary for an outside agency to handle the investigation.
The body was sent to forensics for an autopsy, the Sheriff’s Office said.
