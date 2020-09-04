Limestone County jury trials will resume Oct. 19 with COVID-19 precautions in place, Presiding Circuit Judge Bob Baker announced today.
The Alabama Supreme Court suspended all jury trials through Sept. 14, due to the pandemic. Limestone County courts have been operating throughout the pandemic, with virtual hearings conducted via a secure ZOOM link in combination with live hearings when necessary on non-jury cases, according to Baker.
"As presiding circuit judge, I must weigh the legitimate health and safety concerns of the public against the constitutional right to a trial by jury," Baker said in a release. “Circuit Judge Chad Wise and I are keenly aware of the concerns of potential jurors and litigants posed by COVID-19, and we want to assure the public that we recognize their concerns, and are doing everything within our power to ensure that the proceedings will be conducted in the safest and most efficient manner possible."
Baker said that, given social distancing, even the largest courtrooms are not large enough to conduct jury qualification, voir dire and jury selection. Until further notice, the potential jurors will be ordered to report, not to the Limestone County Courthouse, but to the Athens Senior Center at 912 W. Pryor St. and will be placed in a large room where they can be socially distanced.
Masks will be required, and will be provided free of charge if needed. Freestanding temperature scanners capable of checking temperatures will be used for all participants, and anyone registering a temperature of 100° or more will be asked to leave. Hand sanitizers will also be readily available.
The jury selection process is not expected to take more than three to four hours, and potential jurors not selected will be excused. Those selected for jury duty will be asked to report to the Limestone County Courthouse to begin the trial.
During the trial, the jury will not be seated in the jury box, but spread throughout the gallery of the courtroom. Jury deliberations will not be conducted in the jury deliberation room, but in the gallery of the courtroom.
Jury summonses will include a link to Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt’s website, where potential jurors will find a video by Baker with further instructions.
