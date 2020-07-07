The first Limestone County resident has died of COVID-19, according to data released by the state today, and the county is seeing a spike in new cases.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Limestone County today, bringing its total to 518. Over the last seven days the county has averaged more than 16 new cases per day. Forty-three percent of its cases have come in the last 14 days.
The percentage of positive test results is also on the rise. Since testing began, 9.23% of tested Limestone County residents have been positive for the new coronavirus. Over the last 14 days, that percentage has risen to 11.89%.
Morgan County has recorded 1,128 cases and five deaths since testing began, with 27% of new cases reported in the last 14 days.
Lawrence County has recorded 109 cases and no deaths, with 27% of new cases in the last 14 days.
The state's 23 new deaths reported today broke the 1,000 mark, bringing the total to at least 1,007. Another 26 fatalities are listed as probably being caused by COVID-19, with additional evaluation necessary. With a total of 45,263 cases, 1,016 people are hospitalized, according to the data released today.
