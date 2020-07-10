Two more Limestone County residents have died of COVID-19, according to data released this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health, bringing the total in that county to three.
According to the data, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among Limestone County residents over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 596. The county has been averaging 19 new cases per day over the last seven days.
Morgan County remained steady at five COVID-19 deaths, but 21 new cases reported today brought its total to 1,241. Over the last seven days, an average of 28 Morgan County residents per day have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
ADPH reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, bringing its cumulative total to 121. No deaths from the disease have been reported in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.