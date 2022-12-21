ATHENS — Effective as early as next fall's sports season, Limestone County Schools is requiring coaches in the county to get their Commercial Drivers License in order to be "option B" for driving athletes to events, as the state is suggesting school systems create requirements for all athletes be bused to competitions.
Before the state's suggestion, sports such as volleyball did not normally have their players bused to regular-season events, and not always in a postseason run either.
According to Rusty Bates, athletic director for Limestone County, these players normally received rides via teammates or parents in cars.
"It's not a choice anymore," Bates said. "Up until now, it has been a choice whether to use buses or not. Now, we are being encouraged to require it."
Cars will no longer be an option, as every school sport in the county is going to require a bus for a trip, leading to Limestone County doing what other school districts such as Athens City have done before — push coaches to get the CDL needed to drive such a form of transportation.
Bates says this is a "follow suit" to other school systems' parameters for coaches driving buses.
However, according to Bates, almost none of the coaches have their CDL.
Out of the dozens of sports at the six high schools (Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone), only three coaches have their CDLs — Jonathan Snider, head football coach for Ardmore; Jacob Sparkman, head softball coach for Ardmore; and Shelby Davis, head football coach for West Limestone.
All three of these coaches received their CDL when they were part of another school district. For example, Snider received his when he was part of the Athens City Schools system. Therefore, according to Bates, the compliance rate for CDLs over the past three years is "basically zero."
Limestone Schools superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse says "the board did pass a procedure to implement for coaches back in 2019. The purpose of revisiting this procedure was to see how the board would like to move forward. Only a few coaches or sponsors in the system actually have their CDL."
With this low percentage of compliance, Shearouse added that they are looking at the situation again.
"Over the next couple of months we will be working with the board to make the necessary changes to improve our current procedures. Our main goal is to ensure transportation is available for our students involved in competitions and to make sure safe transportation is provided for students to and from school."
There are many reasons why coaches do not typically get their CDLs to drive a bus. Most coaches would not say they got into the profession with the desire to drive a bus.
The athletic director for Madison County, Matt Rogers, says some coaches may not want the responsibility of supervision that comes with getting behind the wheel and getting dozens of kids to safety from point A to point B.
Rogers adds that not many coaches in Madison County have their CDLs, either. But, they also don't have as strict of rules as what Limestone is trying.
Bates says there is no "bite" to the rule currently for coaches who do not get the CDL. In other words, nothing bad happens when they don't and nothing good happens when they do.
"We didn't set up the guidelines to what would be the result if you didn't get the CDL. At that time, we just chose not to do it that way. We chose to encourage people to do it, but they had a choice."
When it comes to having penalties or incentives for coaches acquiring CDLs, "that is going to be up to the [school] board," Bates said.
In Snider's mind, the best motivation to get the CDL would be more incentive-based rather than some form of penalty for not meeting the requirement.
Snider also acknowledges there are positives to the county policy as well.
"I think it helps if there's situations where maybe you have to leave early," Snider said. "Regular bus drivers, if they drive a route, a lot of times they don't want to be gone all night. I see the benefits of it." He said too that the full-time drivers should still be the first option, and said he knew many of them chose the trips for their own added income
But, he also highlights the negatives, some of which Rogers mentioned as well.
"Driving a school bus is an added pressure. Now you are ultimately responsible, and you have this, that, and the other on your mind. (If) there happens to be a discipline issue, there are a lot things that could go on, so it has both sides — positive and negative," Snider said.
Snider has yet to drive for Ardmore, and says his time driving in Athens City Schools did not put much strain on him, but was something that required more "focus."
There have also been times Snider has needed to get a charter bus, which Bates calls an "expensive endeavor."
With the state suggesting requirements for busing, it is going to put a further demand on "option A" — the bus drivers themselves — to get students who would normally drive to games.
"Obviously, the first option is we have our drivers do it. Our normal bus drivers. That is who we want to do it; they rely on it for income," Bates said. "The best case scenario is that they drive the athletic teams to competitions, as well as band."
With the bus drivers' first job getting students home from school, an increase in demand for bus drivers could lead to scenarios where the "option B" — coaches — must step up and drive the team.
This could lead to a consequence of later scheduling of game times. For example, bus drivers are normally occupied with dropping students off from school until 4:15 p.m. Therefore, if the team needs to leave by 3:45 p.m., the coach will need to drive.
"What generally eliminates the first option (bus drivers) is time," Bates said. "If a driver has to be on a route until 4:15 p.m., and a basketball team plays at 4 p.m., there's a problem. That's where the coaches having their CDLs comes into play, because our first responsibility is getting kids home safe every day."
Because of this, coaches may end up scheduling later games so bus drivers are able to transport the athletes.
But, it also gives coaches the option — drive the team themselves or change the starting time to accommodate a regular bus driver.
Parents and volunteers would be options, as team sponsors are allowed to meet the team CDL requirement based on policy. But they have jobs during the day that often prevent them from being effective options in lieu of bus drivers or coaches.
"They (the state) want our people on buses," Bates said. "That is how it has changed. The problem with parents and volunteers is they work. So, that is the problem we are running into."
Bates and the Limestone County School Board discussed in the meeting how data shows buses are the safer option for students, rather than individually driving in cars, especially on longer trips.
According to the Bates, a large reason for the safety increase in buses versus cars is that buses are one of the most regulated forms of transportation.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration states that "less than 1 percent of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles."
The research shows that the most dangerous time for children in relation to buses is during loading and unloading.
One issue with implementing this initiative to bus athletes in the county for each competition is "timing," according to Bates.
Many sports schedule their upcoming seasons months in advance, sometimes over a year in advance, which leads to a conundrum of when and how to best implement the new system.
"We are working on volleyball schedules right now. Football schedules have gone out. All of our fall sports that have ended are starting their scheduling for next year," Bates said. "I would like to get a hold of this and get it going, because we have (changes) going on that will impact some of the coaches' scheduling. That's a part of it."
Bates is expecting some coaches to abide fairly easily and get the CDL so they can take their team to games at the earlier times.
Bates also says that Limestone County Schools is looking at ways to positively motivate coaches to get their CDLs and drive, but nothing is "set in stone."
