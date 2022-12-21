Coach Snider

Ardmore coach Jonathan Snider sits in the driver’s seat of a bus at the high school. Snider is one of three Limestone County coaches to have his CDL. [NICOLLE SARTAIN/THE NEWS COURIER]

ATHENS — Effective as early as next fall's sports season, Limestone County Schools is requiring coaches in the county to get their Commercial Drivers License in order to be "option B" for driving athletes to events, as the state is suggesting school systems create requirements for all athletes be bused to competitions.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.