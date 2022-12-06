Limestone County resident Carissa Lovvorn found inspiration from her young daughters and has turned that inspiration into three published children’s books that focus on the virtues of generosity and kindness.
The three-book series is about the “sharing sisters” who give back to their community and is based on Lovvorn’s two daughters. Lovvorn, 35, lives just outside of Elkmont with her husband Garth Lovvorn, 49, and daughters Isabelle, 9, and Ella, 6. She said the focus on volunteering stems from her parents.
“My parents taught us to give back at an early age; we were always doing volunteer work. I always had a heart for that,” Carissa Lovvorn said. “My husband and I, we have always wanted to teach our children that. Giving back and volunteering is just a part of our lives.”
Now she is using her books to communicate the importance of volunteering beyond her family.
“I really want to encourage children to give back and start at a young age,” she said. “I want them to have such a joyful experience that the desire to serve stays with them for years to come.”
Lovvorn said becoming a children’s author is a dream she had since she was about 8 years old but decided to pursue it during COVID.
“I’ve always loved reading,” Lovvorn said. “When I had my two girls, I loved reading to them, and I finally felt like I had the right story to come out with back when the shutdown happened.”
That was the genesis of her first book, "Seeds for Sharing," published in February 2021. She said the book starts out with the sisters being sad about everything shutting down during the pandemic.
“We grew a garden during that and then we shared our vegetables,” she said.
Lovvorn's husband said his daughters really took an interest in their garden, and that the family's sharing of their vegetables inspired the first book.
About 1,200 copies of Lovvorn’s first book have been sold. Her second book, "Lemons for Blessings," was published in April.
“The second one was about thanking essential workers and the girls building a lemonade stand and offering free lemonade to essential workers,” she said.
Garth Lovvorn said all three books were inspired by their daughters’ actions.
“These things that the books are based on, they’re all based on true life events,” he said. “The lemonade stand, that was Isabelle’s idea, and a book came out of that.”
Carissa Lovvorn has sold about 800 copies of her second book. Her third book, "Stitches for Kindness," was published last month.
“The third one is the homeless population affected by the shutdown,” she said. “The girls were sad about everything kind of being canceled.”
Lovvorn's daughters saw a cold, homeless man and decide to help.
“They went to the store and picked out gloves, hats and a variety of snacks … and then they went home and made care packages and 'thinking about you' cards,” Lovvorn said. “Then they took it to the warming shelter, or the soup kitchen, and they were able to find the man there and give him the care package.”
Her husband said his wife simply recorded their daughters’ good deeds in her books.
“It’s just a neat way of cataloguing some of the events that have taken place in their lives. Putting it to paper and illustration,” he said.
Carissa Lovvorn said all three self-published books deal with a social issue.
Lovvorn said the books show how “the girls have an age-appropriate way to effect change on that social issue. And it also brings in the spiritual aspect of it with a Bible verse at the end to teach the kids about how to serve God and serve others at the same time.”
Lovvorn has had many book readings and signings. She will hold another at Houston Memorial Library in Athens on Saturday. She said she always tries to incorporate a service project into such events.
Lovvorn said she started writing short stories in elementary school and poetry in high school. She grew up in Harvest and went to Sparkman High School, then to Calhoun Community College where she earned an associate’s degree in music education.
Lovvorn received a bachelor’s degree from Athens State University majoring in psychology and minoring in sociology. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from Western Kentucky University with a concentration in nonprofit management.
Lovvorn has been the executive director of the Alabama Elk River Development Agency in Elkmont for over a year and writes on the side.
