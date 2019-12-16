A federal lawsuit filed by a former Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator has been settled through mediation, according to a brief statement from the county.
“The parties resolved all claims through mediation, and the terms are confidential,” the statement reads. “The issues taken up at mediation also remain confidential as the parties and their counsel work toward finalizing settlement in the near future."
Sheriff Mike Blakely fired Ramsey on Sept. 24, eight months after she named Chief Deputy Fred Sloss, the County Commission and him as defendants in the lawsuit. In the lawsuit, filed in January, Ramsey alleges that that Sloss inappropriately touched and propositioned her and, when she reported the incident to Blakely, he retaliated against her through discriminatory demotions and reprimands.
Ramsey had been an investigator at the Sheriff's Office since September 2007, according to her lawsuit.
Ramsey's termination came about a month after Blakely in August was indicted on 13 theft and ethics counts by a Limestone County grand jury. He remains in office. Blakely has denied the charges through his attorneys.
Ramsey had appealed her termination, but it was recently upheld by the County Commission.
